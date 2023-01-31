Enniskerry YC progress past Straffan in the Leinster Junior Cup

Enniskerry YC 2

Straffan AFC 0

Enniskerry have progressed in the LFA Junior Cup after an impressive 2-0 win over Kildare club Straffan on Sunday morning. Two second-half goals were enough to see the Wicklow side through after a very dominant performance.

The hosts set about their opponents early and very nearly opened the scoring in the first minute of the match when Karl Mulligan played Shane Andrews through on goal. The forward could not make the most of the opportunity, however, his shot going straight at goalkeeper Matthew Duggan.

Enniskerry continued to put pressure on their opponents, Andrews teeing Gavin Howard up for a shot from outside the box. It was a great effort, but the shot hit the post and came back out before Chris Greene’s follow-up went harmlessly wide.

The game was very tight for a long period after that. It took nearly 20 minutes for another clear goal-scoring opportunity. Mulligan won the ball high up the pitch before playing it to Andrews who shot just wide of the post. The pressure continued after the goal kick when Paul Barr whipped a dangerous ball into the area. Callum Perry rose the highest but could not work Duggan, heading over the bar.

The deadlock was again nearly broken when Straffan’s Shane Fox had the ball in his own box before giving a wayward pass. Howard latched onto the loose ball, but his shot went just over the bar, and it remained scoreless.

With 10 minutes to go until the break, Andrews played a ball across the edge of the box for Howard. The midfielder’s shot lacked power and Duggan easily saved his effort. Chris Greene had a chance one minute later when he cut inside, but he also fired his shot just wide, sending the teams into the break level despite Enniskerry’s utter dominance up to this point.

The Wicklow side picked up as they left off at the start of the second 45, Oisín Scanlon playing a low ball into the box which Andrews shot over from close range. Three minutes later Scanlon passed to Howard, who’s shot looked to be curling away from the goalkeeper, but Duggan did well to catch it.

With just under 10 minutes played in the second half, Luke O’Sullivan tried his luck with an attempt from long-range, and it very nearly paid off, but Duggan got down to make the save brilliantly and kept the game scoreless.

The hosts finally netted soon after. Mulligan forced yet another save from Duggan, but Andrews was there to stroke the rebound in. However, much to the frustration of the Enniskerry players, the goal was disallowed for offside.

With just under an hour played the home side did deservedly manage to break the deadlock. Greene had possession of the ball on the edge of the six-yard box and squared it to Andrews, who was left with a simple tap-in to put his team in front.

The hosts played with more freedom and confidence now, and Paul Barr showed it when he tried a shot from a very long way out, but it went just over.

With time running out, Greene had a chance to put the game to bed when he caught Duggan off his line. He attempted a chip, but the keeper reacted in time to get a glove on it and keep it out.

Duggan was once again caught off his line in the 89th minute, this time by substitute Alan Acres who tried a shot from the halfway line which went mere inches over the crossbar.

The Wicklow side finally sealed the victory in stoppage time. Andrews played a well-timed through ball for Howard. The midfielder stroked it with the outside of his boot, and it ended up in the bottom corner of the net, giving Enniskerry a 2-0 win and a place in the next round of this prestigious competition.

Enniskerry are back in action on Friday night as they play Rivervalley Rangers away in the LSL Major Sunday division at the AUL Complex.

The Berryfield Lane side are cureently in sixth position after 11 games while their opponents are sitting in 11th after eight games played.

The man of the match was Enniskerry’s Luke O’Sullivan.

Enniskerry YC: 1. Rhy Cope, 2. Tom Mahon, 3. Paul Barr, 4. Ciarán Byrne, 5. Callum Peary, 6. Gavin Howard, 7. Luke O’Sullivan, 8. Oisín Scanlon, 9. Shane Andrews, 10. Chris Greene, 11. Karl Mulligan. Substitutes: 12. Daragh Scanlon, 13. Craig Williams, 14. Alex Cameron, 15. Shane Fitzatrick, 16. Alan Acres.

Manager: Alan King

Straffan AFC: 1. Matthew Duggan, 2. Shane McNamara, 3. Shane Fox, 4. Jamie Boyne, 7. Rónán Keating, 9. Ben Holmes, 12. James Gannon, 13. Stephen Monaghan, 18. Glenn Holland, 19. Reece Kelly, 22. Shane McEvoy. Substitutes: 5. Steven Kane, 16. Danio Redoy, 17. Jack Ferris, 20. Lee McGinley

Manager: Danio Redoy

