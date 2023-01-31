End of the line for Coláiste Bhríde Carnew after South Leinster Senior ‘C’ final defeat

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin 2-12

Coláiste Bhríde 1-8

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew missed out on a place in the final of the South Leinster Schools Senior football ‘C’ final following a seven-point defeat at the hands of Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin Rathangan in Tinryland in Carlow on Saturday morning.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic though as the Carnew school started off strongly and raced into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Rathangan pulled it back and the Kildare side were full justice for their win having ran Carnew ragged for large periods.

It was Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin who took an early lead as Sam Savage fired over from close range. Coláiste Bhríde went close through a Sean Hughes free, but it was saved by the Rathangan goalkeeper Feilim Doyle.

Anthony Holly’s side did manage to pull a point back when Brandon Rossiter hit a free over from the left from distance.

Joe McGuckian gave Coláiste Bhríde the lead with the point from the left before Darragh Dee hit a point over from the right to give Carnew a two-point cushion.

With 10 minutes gone in the first half, Savage pulled a point back from close range. The Carnew students went close through McGuckian down the right who played in Ruairi O’Brien but the Shillelagh-Coolboy player’s effort was saved.

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin levelled up three minutes later as Conor Melia got his name on the scoresheet and then midway through the half, Rathangan turned up the heat as Darragh Watson netted as he cut in from the left-hand side.

Bryan Cassidy and Melia added further points to pile the pressure onto Coláiste Bhríde who were now trailing by five points.

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin were asking the questions and the Carnew students responded. Dee netted after McGuckian fed him from the right and in front of the ‘keeper on the right-hand side, Dee fired past him to reduce the deficit to two points.

They added another point before Melia and James Field added points from the right just before the half-time break as Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin went in with a three-point lead, 1-7 to 1-4.

Coláiste Bhríde needed to come out fighting and they did just that. Rossiter had an effort saved as the goalkeeper dived low to his left before some good work from McGuckian saw him hit his effort at the Rathdangan netminder.

Rossiter again went close but hit a weak effort into the busy Rathangan goalkeeper as they struggled to break down the Kildare school’s defence.

It would be Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin who made the breakthrough having seen out the period of pressure.

Savage sent over a free from the left before Melia added a further point from the right to stretch the lead to five points.

McGuckian did pull a point back for Coláiste Bhríde to offer some hope of a comeback, but Melia responded straight away for the Rathangan students with a goal to increase their lead further and make it a long way back for the Carnew students with 15 minutes to go.

Sean Hughes sent over a free to pull back a point three minutes later. There was some good work from Melia to try and trouble Coláiste Bhríde but the goalkeeper dealt with it smartly.

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin kept up the pressure as Melia added another point before Guy O’Dowd handpassed over the bar. With a minute to go, Joe McGuckian bagged a sweet point for Coláiste Bhríde but the game was up by then, even the bench knew it as they didn’t applaud like they had all game.

The Rathangan students scored another to wipe it out as the clock turned into injury time.

Savage had a shot saved while Coláiste Bhríde had an effort cleared off the line. Dan Redmond put an attempt wide before Hughes got a consolation point, but it was Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin who would progress to the final at the expense of the Wicklow school who at times had no answer to the pressure put on them.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Naoise Byrne, Adam Healy, Ciarán Lambert, Odhran Doyle, Tim Ivers, Dan Redmond, Ruairi O’Brien, Larry Kinsella, Zach Jordan, Richard Greene, Sean Hughes (0-3, free), Darragh Dee (1-1), Joe McGuickan (0-3), Brandon Rossiter (0-1) Jake O’Dwyer. Subs: Oliver Doyle for Doyle (17), Daniel Bolger for Rossiter (47), Callum Patterson for Greene (59).

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin Rathangan: Feilim Doyle, Guy O’Dowd (0-1), Diarmuid O’Neill, James Field (0-1), Brandon Hanafey, Eoghan Kinsella, Evan Donnelly, Mark Fitz, Darragh Watson (0-1), Colm Cunningham, Patrick Donoghue, Darragh Kearns (1-0), Sam Savage (0-3, 0-1 free), Bryan Cassidy (0-1), Conor Melia (1-5). Subs: Ben Murphy for Cunningham (47), Harry Donnelly for Cassidy (54).