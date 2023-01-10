End of an era as Tom Byrne steps down as Knockananna camogie manager

Like his players, Knockananna manager Tom Byrne was bitterly disappointed after suffering defeat at the hands of a feverish and inspired Brídíní Óga side from Antrim in the AIB All-Ireland Junior camogie championship final.

Those missed goal chances in the opening half, the severe wind and the relentless pressure from the Saffron side turned what might have been a magical day into a very difficult experience.

“It was a battle, and we knew it was going to be a battle,” said Tom. “Look, we’re very, very disappointed even though what this team has achieved is phenomenal, but to lose and All-Ireland is hard to take.

“It was just one of those days. We weren’t firing on all cylinders. And maybe it was because the other team just didn’t let us settle. They hunted us down on every ball. We didn’t get to settle on any ball. “We’re good at running the ball but they just hunted us and we never got a chance to offload the ball, the pass off the shoulder. Maybe that was it more than anything else,” he said.

“We had a few chances early on in the first half, usually they come back to bite you against a very strong wind,” he added.

“Our backs did some serious defending; the pressure was unreal. But they were always going to break through. With that wind it was impossible to keep them out in the second half. I don’t know what more to say on it. It was just one of those days. We have no excuses. We can’t have excuses,” he added.

With so many young players coming through the ranks, Tom says that this team is not going anywhere.

“There’s great potential there. That team is not going to go away. Just today, we just did not get going. You probably didn’t notice, but on the far side (of the pitch) the wind was severe. It was always going to be a tough one to try hold them out in the second half, but I thought we did, and we might have scraped a goal late in the second half,” he said.

Rachel Byrne’s wicked goal from a free in the second half brought it back to a one-score game but, alas, the Antrim side fired over a late insurance score. We asked Tom if the decision to go for the goal came from Rachel or the sideline.

“I never tell Rachel what to do. She wouldn’t listen to me anyway. She went for it herself,” he said.

But, as always, Tom Byrne couldn’t speak highly enough of his talented charges.

“As I’ve told them in training, how far they’ve come is just unbelievable. We really came from nowhere and got better all the time. What they’ve achieved is phenomenal. I know they were beaten today, but we’re still Leinster Junior ‘A’ champions. When they dust themselves down, I know they’ll realise that it’s been a great year for them again”.

And finally, the man himself. Perhaps too soon to ask the question, but had he given any thought to his own future?

“I’ve been around a long time with them. The calls are getting harder to make. I’ve four girls of my own there looking for places on the team and you have to draw that line between being a parent and a coach. It’s getting harder all the time.

“I gave it everything there for the last five or six years, but I think maybe someone else might come in with new ideas. I’ll still be around but I won’t be calling the major shots,” he said.