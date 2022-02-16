Ella pounces for late winner as Lucy Mulhall makes her Wicklow debut

Wicklow RFC’s Ella Roberts proved to be the match-winner in Belfast with a late try. Photos: John Rice

Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall was in sparkling form on her Wicklow RFC debut last weekend.

Cooke 17

Wicklow 22

Wicklow’s Senior women travelled to Belfast to take on Cooke RFC on Saturday in the penultimate round of the AIL Conference.

A notable debutant for Wicklow on the day was Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall. Tries from Lauren Barry, Niamh Ni Dhroma, and Megan McConnell as well as a Beth Roberts conversion made it 17-17 in injury time.

As the clock wound down the referee signaled that it was a penalty to Wicklow and the last play. The Cooke full-back fumbled the kick through, and Ella Roberts pounced to score the game-winning try.

The win was Wicklow’s second away win in the AIL conference.

Next Saturday they welcome a strong Suttonians side to Ashtown Lane after which they will face a play-off to establish the final standings in the AIL.

Wicklow: Niamh O’Leary, Noelle Ward, Lauren Barry, Laura Newsome, Caitlin Griffey, Emma Curran, Jess Schmidt, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Erin McConnell, Beth Roberts, Megan McConnell, Sarah Gleeson, Lucy Mulhall, Megan Parkinson, Ella Roberts, Amy O’Neill, Kathy Byrne, Becky Condron, Aoife Dunne.