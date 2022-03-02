Electric Molly storms home in record time

Former Scoil Chonglais student Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC, Carlow, right, dips for the line to win the senior women's 60m final in a national record time of 7.19, after the final had to be re-run during day two of the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships at the National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.

This weekend, Ireland’s top track and field athletes travelled to the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Dublin for the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships. There were numerous strong Wicklow performances across the packed two-day programme.

A highlight of the weekend included the record-breaking performance by former Scoil Chonglais Baltinglass student and Hacketstown native Molly Scott. Molly smashed the 60m Irish record on Sunday afternoon when she produced a blistering 7.19s in the Senior Women’s final. The 22-year-old, St Laurence O’Toole athlete’s performance makes her the first Irish woman to dip under the elusive 7.20s time.

The 60m woman’s final had to be run twice on Sunday, as one of Molly’s competitors false started in the first attempt. Nonetheless, Molly won both races with ease, making her national medal victory even more impressive.

In the middle-distance races, Sli Cualann athlete Joe Dowd had a sensational weekend at the championships. Entering the track on Saturday, Joe’s previous 1500 metre personal best of 4:11:20 ranked him 42nd out of the 45 participants entered for the event.

With only three to qualify automatically for the final, Joe knew he had to work hard in his heat. He ran sensibly for the first half of the race, knitting in closely with the rest of the pack. When the pace began to wind up at around two laps to go, Joe pulled away with the top five runners to come home in fourth. Joe’s gutsy performance was rewarded with an 11 second improvement on his previous PB clocking 3:59:85, and a qualifying fastest time for the final on Sunday.

Tim Grummell of Sli Cualann also had a fine performance in the third heat of the 1500m in a time 4:12:44, missing out on the final. Sunday’s final was a competitive affair from the gun and Joe had to run hard in the early laps to stay in the mix, but then settled into the pace for the middle laps.

At 300m to go, Joe made another burst and passed three athletes to finish in ninth position overall in a time of 4:00:23. Luke McCann of UCD who broke the Irish record for 1000m earlier this month was the overall winner of the race. (pictured below).

The ninth place finish for Joe was a real breakthrough, at just 19 years of age, he proved he can compete with the cream of Irelands middle distance runners.

There were strong performances by Sli Cualann Athletes in the field events too. Philippa Rogan added another national medal to her collection when she set a season’s best of 1.75metres in the high jump competition. Philippa is a stalwart in Irish athletics high jumping. The now UK based athlete has represented Ireland at major past championships and has won many national titles in the event before.

Conor O’Reilly competed in the seniors’ men’s shot putt competition; he threw a massive 9.16 metres in the final round of the competition to finish in eighth place. Ellen McNally competed in the women’s triple jump where she jumped a superb 10.65 metres in the second round of the competition to finish in 6th place.

There was some action on the roads this week too. Despite cold and windy weather conditions, Sheila O’Byrne of Sli Cualann AC managed to clock a time of 17:21 for victory in the Gorey Night Run last Thursday evening. Jackie Carthy was second and Belinda Kehoe was third.

In the men’s category, Sheila’s clubmate Robin Mooney finished third place overall in a time of 16:03. Sean Hehir of Metro St Brigid’s AC finished first man and David Mahon of Slaney Olympic AC finished second.

Other strong performances on the evening included Alan Duffy 16:25, Noelie Kavanagh 16:26 (1st M40), Darren Mooney 16:27, Desie Shorten 19:21 (2nd M60), Hannah Nolan 21:55 and Michelle White Kileen 23:13, Harry Kileen 23:13 and Graham Kileen 27:45, Ellie Kileen 27:45.

At the Wicklow Hospice Half Marathon & 10km last Saturday, Ronan Wogan, racing timer expert was the winner in a respectable time of 34.28. Kilcoole AC athlete Mark Byrne was second and John Golden was third.

In the ladies’ race, Tara Kennedy took the win in 39:49, Michelle White Kileen came second 47:48 and Sarah Lane of Portmanock AC was third. Despite strong winds and tough conditions Newbridge AC clubmates Gavin Kelly and John Weldon came home first and second in the half marathon distance in 1:15:33 and 1:16:45 respectively. Liffey Valley AC athlete Geoffrey Alexandre was third in 1:19:21. Vanessa Felton of Clonliffe Harriers was first woman in 1:31:08, Katharine Teeling was second in 1:32:38 and Jessica Deely was third in 1:40:43.

Next Friday, March 4, the Athletics Wicklow Star Awards will take place in the Arklow Bay Hotel. The evening will commence at 8pm.

The awards evening plays an important role in the Wicklow athletics calendar.

It offers an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the special achievements our athletes have accomplished, and the outstanding work and contributions our volunteers have made during the past year.