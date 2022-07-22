Electric Ewan inspires Ballymanus to Division 5 South crown after victory over Tinahely

Tinahely's Larry Kinsella shields this ball from Adam Byrne of Ballymanus during the SFL Division 5 Sth game in Tinahely.

Tinahely 0-11

Ballymanus 3-12

Ballymanus are Division 5 South league champions after clinching the title with a comfortable win over an outmatched Tinahely on Thursday evening.

Knowing that a win would do the job of landing the league crown, Ballymanus went about the job in fine style, with a brace of goals from Sean O’Neill and six points from play from the mercurial Ewan McRea spearheading them to the necessary victory.

McRea, in particular, was electric in this one, instigating attacks from wing-back down the left-hand side, while also leading the high, aggressive press in the same way, while often tucking inside as a supplemental midfielder alongside Adam Byrne and Killian Farrer.

Dynamism in the wide areas was where Ballymanus excelled, in particular, with Conor Byrne’s workrate a sight to behold.

Tinahely, on the flip side, will rue some wastefulness in front of the posts. They ended the game with 13 wides, ten of which came in the first half alone.

Ballymanus asserted their control of the game early in, with quickfire scores from Paul Murray and Ewan McRea; the latter of which came after Conor Byrne had stopped the ball from going out of play before driving the ball up the field.

They had their first goal on six minutes, all the while Tinahely were still waiting to open their account. It was scored in simple fashion, when Donal Murphy launches a high kick pass towards the TInahely square. On-hand was Sean O’Neill to fist the ball over Conor Doran for the game’s opening goal.

Tinahely’s first score came on seven and a half minutes through an Oisin Gorman free before they managed a half chance of a goal of their own, when Gorman attempted to pick out Eric Donoghue at the back post with a tantalising pass across the face, only for it to dribble out for a kick-out.

It was one of ten wides that Tinahely missed over the course of the first half; a degree of wastefulness that would prove costly. Ballymanus’ lead had been pushed out to seven points by the time they got their next goal shortly before the 20-minute mark.

A Doran kick-out was plucked straight out of the air by Adam Byrne. He charged with the possession right to the by-line, before cutting the ball back inside to Paul Murray, who feigned to shoot before poking the ball into the back of the net.

Tinahely rebounded enough with three consecutive points through Gorman, Donoghue, and Odhran Doyle, giving them a semblance of a chance at working their way back into the game with the score at 2-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Ballymanus rejigged their forward lines at half-time, with Donal Murphy moved into full-forward and Sean O’Neill – who had dropped deep to pick up possession throughout the first half – moved to wing-forward.

However, it was Tinahely who looked more refreshed up front in the early stages of the second half. They could have reignited their ambitions with a goal when Aidan Byrne’s pass was intercepted. In the end, though, Gorman’s shot was saved. The play was brought back for an earlier free, with the same man put over.

The opening half of the second period was tepid at best as both sides were guilty of sloppy handling. Tinahely got to within five points of Ballymanus through a Larry Kinsella point, but that was as close as they got as Ballymanus pulled away.

On 45 minutes, they got their third goal, immediately after Kinsella had reduced the gap to six points with a free. From the subsequent kick-out, they retained possession and worked the ball up the left wing.

One cute Conor Byrne pass later, and Sean O’Neill was in, and the forward did the rest with a clinical finish past Conor Doran to all but put the game to bed.

Ewan McRea capped off an excellent performance with two more points; one a thunderbolt from the Tinahely 45m line, and the other at the end of a swift give-and-go with substitute Jim Byrne.

Tinahely substitute Damien Cullen chipped in with a couple of points, but it was too little, too late, as Ballymanus coasted home to win the league title.

Tinahely: Conor Doran; Darragh Hayden, Jack Murray, Kevin Murray; Bill Kavanagh, Jamie Cullen, Odhran Doyle (0-1); Larry Kinsella (0-2, 1f), Patrick Murray (0-1); Eric Donoghue (0-1), Oisin Gorman (0-3, 2f), Enda O’Keeffe; Daniel Hedderman, Gavin Kenny (0-1), Adam Cullen. Subs: Damien Cullen (0-2, 1f) for E. Donoghue (38), Conor Kenny for A. Cullen (38),

Ballymanus: Melvin Kinch; Stephen Hunt, Shane Whelan, Philip Moran; Caolin Goetelen, Aidan Byrne, Ewan McRea (0-6); Adam Byrne (0-1), Killian Farrer; Sean Murphy (0-1f), Paul Murray (1-1), Donal Murphy; Kieran Whelan (0-2), Sean O’Neill (2-1), Conor Byrne. Subs: Jim Byrne for S. Murphy (34), Sean Murphy for C. Byrne (55)

Referee: Garrett Whelan (Kiltegan)