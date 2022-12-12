Election of new Wicklow GAA chairman delayed due to bad weather

Tonight's Wicklow GAA County Convention has been switched from in-person in Echelon Park Aughrim to a Zoom meeting from 7pm. Only reports from officers will be discussed with the election of officers and motions pushed back to a meeting in the near future.

The contest between Kiltegan’s Damien Byrne and Avoca’s Fintan Fanning was due to be decided this evening with a vote among the club delegates, but the Zoom meeting will see only reports discussed with the election of officers and the decision on the four motions put forward by Wicklow clubs to be decided at a new meeting at a future date to be confirmed at the end of this evening’s online convention.

There are two other interesting potential battles for key positions that will now be decided at the future meeting. Outgoing Coiste na nÓg Chairman Pat Dunne is throwing his hat into the ring along with Alan Smullen for the role of vice-chairman while Hollywood’s Paul Wilson looks to be headed on a collision course with Aughrim’'s Denis Mangan for the position of assistant secretary.

The motions put forward concern the switching of underage grades back to even ages, the creation of a referee advisory committee and two motions in relation to regrading of players.