Éire Óg Greystones storm home to Junior ‘D’ football crown

Éire Óg 2-12

Tinahely 0-5

For a second consecutive day at the weekend footballers from Tinahely suffered the pain of defeat in championship football.

On Sunday at Aughrim it was the turn of Tinahely’s ‘D’ championship team to bow to the power of Éire Óg as the Greystones men powered their way to the title with a truly convincing 13-point victory in a rather lop-sided final.

Here we were treated to contrasting styles from the teams. With more direct football Éire Óg moved the ball at speed and with purpose while Tinahely on the other hand preferred the passing game.

And it was the route-one football of Greystones that reaped the rewards and won the day.

And to make matters worse and more difficult for the Reds of Tinahely, they were down to 14 men minutes before half-time after winger Enda O’Keeffe was handed a second yellow.

Though Tinahely also lost the Junior ‘B’ final the day before, it was a very different story. On Saturday, Tinahely waged a brave battle and Bray Emmets were fortunate to emerge with a one-point victory by 2-13 to 3-9.

Tinahely started Sunday’s joust as if they were going to copy the positivity of 24 hours earlier. In less than a minute centre-forward Padraig Murphy had pointed them in front from a free, the product of a foul on his winger Damien Cullen.

Éire Óg’s Darragh Rush profited from a tap down from hyper-active go-to full-forward Richie Houlihan. Greystones on level terms after two minutes at 0-1 each. A minute later Houlihan was again the provider, this time for wing back Ruairi Parker, careering forward from his wing back position to blast the Tinahely net.

Éire Óg were on their way. Their direct football put Tinahely on the back foot. Tinahely’s over elaboration led to running into cul-de-sacs and attacks breaking down.

A quickly taken free opened up rare possibilities for Tinahely but Éire Óg’s goalkeeper Sean O’Neill was alert to the danger, palming a testing shot to safety. And Greystones full-back Dermot Blake was having a stormer, closing off most avenues to a struggling Tinahely.

No surprise really to see Tinahely trailing 0-2 to 1-4 at the break. And worse still they were down to 14 men, wing forward Enda O’Keeffe having been presented with that unwelcome gift of a second yellow.

Shortly after resumption Éire Óg’s centre-forward Colin O’Shea added further misery with quick-fire points to push the lead to 1-8 to 0-2 after 37 minutes.

Tinahely’s centre-forward Padraig Murphy displayed token resistance with a point on 39 minutes, but substitute Luke Dorgan heralded his introduction by Éire Óg by raising a white flag.

The largely one-way traffic continued to the last whistle, with the impressive Colin O’Shea bagging the second goal on 48 minutes.

O’Shea was joined by Luke Dorgan, and captain Colm Condon in finishing with a flurry of points for a decisive 13-point victory at the final whistle.

Éire Óg Greystones: Sean O’Neill; Shaun Horan, Dermot Blake, Gordan Bailey; Ruairi Parker (1-0), Max Scully, Kevin Booth; Phil McCarthy, Colm Condon (0-1); Fionn Melia, Colin O’Shea (1-4), Colm Shortt (0-3); Darragh Rush (0-2), Richie Houlihan, Cian O Longaigh. Subs: Luke Horgan (0-3) for C O Longaigh, Andrew Kealy for D Rush, Eoin O’Neill for Richie Houlihan, Mark Hayden for G Bailey, Taylor O’Sullivan for C Shortt.

Tinahely: Stephen Nolan; Aaron Furlong, Jack Murray, Tony Lacey; Darragh Hayden, Jamie Cullen, Kevin Murray; Bill Kavanagh, Niall Byrne (0-1); Enda O’Keeffe, Padraig Murphy (0-2), Damien Cullen (0-1); Adam Cullen, Gavin Kenny (0-1), David Blake. Subs: Conor Kenny for K Murphy, Eric Donoghue for A Cullen, Stewart Gilbert for B Kavanagh, Thomas Dalton for D Hayden, Brian Hickey for G Kenny.

Referee: Pamela Prendergast (Kilmacanogue)