Éire Óg Greystones see off brave St Patrick’s in under-11 decider

The St Patrick's side who lost out to Éire Óg in Ballinakill.

Éire Óg, who defeated St Patrick's to claim victory in the under-11 Group 1 final in Ballinakill.

Éire Óg Greystones 4-4 (18)

St Patrick’s 0-2 (6)

Ballinakill was a busy venue on Saturday morning last when the under-11 hurling finals in Group 1 and Group 2 all got under way at 10.30am.

Éire Óg Greystones faced off against St. Patrick’s in their Group 1 encounter with Ciaran Manley in charge of the whistle. Not that there was much need for a referee as both sets of young players strived might and main for victory.

The busiest man on the field must surely have been St. Pats netminder Keyden Connolly, who brought off a series of saves in both halves. The scoring system in this competition is reversed with goals worth a point and points worth a goal.

Éire Óg had the better of exchanges in the first half with Dexter Whyte, Donnacha Browne, Rafa Scully and Conor Morohan enjoying much of the possession outfield.

But the St. Pats defence defended very skillfully. They were well coached in the arts of hooking and blocking leaving Éire Óg little room to show their territorial advantage on the scoreboard.

Paddy Johnson and Rohan Whyte were smaller in stature than their opponents but their skills on the ball meant that St. Pats could not afford to give them any room. goalkeeper Kayden Connolly out, Pats maintained a strong defence. Jack Collins, Nadal Kinge, Oisin Rizo and Ben Morrissey were hard to pass.

By the halfway stage in the first half, Éire Óg had gone ahead with a Rohan Whyte goal and a Paddy Johnson point. Up to this stage Pats had seldom got forward into attack but a great point from a free by Ben Morrissey brought them right into the game.

It was now the turn of Éire Óg to display their defending skills. Pats’ Denis O’Brien, MJ Conway, Eoin Lalor, Luke McCoy and Michael O’Brien came much more into the game.

However, they got little room from Éire Óg defenders Sean Jaworsky, Tadgh Fry, Marcus Norton, Dexter Whyte and Killian Barrett who ensured that there was no further score for the Wicklow lads before half-time.

Paddy Johnson did get a goal for Éire Óg leaving them marginally ahead by five points to three points at the half-time break.

St. Pats were still very much in the game. Another Ben Morrissey pointed free early in the second half left St. Pats ahead for a brief period but when Jack O’Shea re-established the Éire Óg lead with a fine point they continued to drive on.

Further scores from Paddy Johnson, Dextor Whyte, Connell Barrett and Dextor Whyte again, ensured that the Greystones lads ran out winners of a fine game by 16 points to 6 points.

Éire Óg: Tom Donoghue; Jake Jaworsky, Tadhg Fry, Marcus Norton; Dexter Whyte, Conor Moorehouse, Killian Barrett; Barton Scully, Donnacha Brown; Conall Barrett, Jack O’Shea, Paddy Johnson; Oliver Costelloe, Ronan Whyte, Rory McLarnon. Sub: Brian Kelly.

St. Patrick’s: Kayden Connolly; Aidan Dewar, Oisin Rizo; Jack Collins; Jamie Noctor, Nadal Kingne, Ben Morrissey; Jimmie O’Brien, MJ Conway; Charlie Lawlor, Kai Jameson, Michael O’Brien; Luke McCoy, Kyle Doherty, Shane Davis; Subs: Brendan Baines, Sam Moriarty, Bill O’Brien, Matthew Stapleton, Gerry Connors.

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)