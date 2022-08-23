Éire Óg do enough to topple Barndarrig

Éire Óg's Gavin O'Shea comes off the better in this collision with Barndarrig's Cathal Keegan.

Éire Óg Greystones 0-13

Barndarrig 0-7

The informed wisdom suggested that Éire Óg would carry too much experience for Barndarrig in this D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship contest played at Ashford on Sunday last, August 21.

While the Greystones men eventually emerged victorious by a comfortable six points and secured a quarter-final date with Coolkenno in the process, Barndarrig did make it difficult with a massed defence keeping the Kilmacurra side very much in the game until the final ten minutes.

The big difficulty Barndarrig had was their inability to score, depending hugely on full-forward Michael Murphy to keep them in the game. They will now take on Stratford-Grangecon in the relegation opener.

Éire Óg took the game to their opponents straight from the throw in and had two points on the board after five minutes. Their half-backs and midfield were pushing forward, and Stephen Kelly was even making the odd run into attack. Their problem was that they were coming into a very congested area and were almost helping Barndarrig in their task.

Dan Keane made it 0-3 to nil after 11 minutes before Michael Murphy put Barndarrig on the board with a point from a free 60 seconds later. He pointed another two minutes later and Éire Óg, despite their abundance of possession, were only one point to the good.

Malachy Stone, Jacques McCaul, Sean Leonard and Johnny Carlin were battling hard to contain Éire Óg and doing so quite successfully up to this stage but Cillian Keane brought the Greystones side to 0-4 from a free after 20 minutes but Barndarrig had the sides level by 25 when Michael Murphy pointed another free and Malachy Stone advanced up field to shoot over the equaliser.

A point from a Cillian Keane free just on the stroke of half-time left the Greystones side ahead by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The sides were level again when Michael Murphy pointed a free two minutes into the second half. A Shaun Cranley point from an acute angle and a second from Sam Thompson put Éire Óg two points to the good again.

There was still only a point between the sides at the three-quarter stage when Michael Murphy once again pointed a free to leave the score at 0-7 to 0-6.

Two Cillian Keane points, one from a free, left the Greystones side a goal to the good after 20 minutes. This was the first bit of daylight to appear between the sides but Michael Murphy closed the gap a little again with his final pointed free to make it 0-9 to 0-7 but this was as good as it got for Barndarrig as Éire Óg began to open chinks in the Kilmacurra defence. #

Shaun Cranley landed a long-range free, sub Mick Cannon, Shaun Cranley again, and another sub, Gavin O’Shea, brought their final tally to 0-13.

It was not a vintage performance from Éire Óg who were well contained by Barndarrig for 40 minutes but they still they had the resources to pull away at the end and six points is a comfortable winning margin.

Coolkenno will have revenge in mind when they take to the field for the quarter-final following the comprehesive win by Éire Óg in the Division 1A league decider on the Carlow border earlier this year but whether the gap between the sides that was evident that morning has been closed sufficiently remains to be seen.

Éire Óg Greystones: Billy Norman; James Wood, Stephan Kelly, Peter Keane; Thade Shanahan, David Dunne, Fionn O’Carroll; Joe Prendergast, Darragh Sheil; Cillian Keane (0-5, 3f), Dan Keane (0-1), Danny Wood (0-1); Sam Thompson (0-1), James Cranley, Shaun Cranley (0-3, 1f). Subs: Dave Rooney, Mick Cannon (0-1), Cian Hynes, Dominic O’Brien, Gavin O’Shea (0-1).

Barndarrig: Aaron Jackson; James Cullen, Cathal Keegan, Tom O’Shea; Martin Cullen, Malachy Stone (0-1), Jacques McCaul; Paul Ryan, Philip Kinsella; Michael Cullen (0-6, 5f), Sean Leonard, Joe O’Shea; Jonny Carlin, Michael Murphy, John Andrew Kinsella. Subs: Kevin Cullen, Tom Doyle, Michael Crowley, James Quinn.

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)