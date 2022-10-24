Éire Óg crowned Junior C football champions after cracking final with Avoca

Éire Óg 3-7

Avoca 4-3

There are times when us scribes are prone to some exaggeration in describing a match as cracker of game.

The Junior ‘C’ football decider between Éire Óg and Avoca at Dunbur Park on Sunday was a cracker and that’s no overstatement

The teams went at it hammer and tongs from start to finish, there was no let up, with the Greystones women escaping with a one-point victory at the finish.

And first to congratulate captain fantastic Megan Healy and her teammates were the Avoca players. True sportsmanship. Commendable.

Hats off to Avoca, even in defeat. This is only their second year in ladies football and to get to a final at the second year of asking was a wonderful achievement in itself.

That’s not all folks. They were laying seized to the Éire Óg goal at the finish in search of an equaliser if not a winner. And in the first half they had a goal disallowed for a square infringement. This game was that tight.

Playing beside the sea in Wicklow town, Avoca had the wind in their sails in the first half, allowing them to coast to 2-1 to 0-2 lead at half-time.

The game was barely minutes old when they had their first goal, finished to the net by star centre-forward Tania McDonald after a darting run past the Éire Óg cover. And the second goal arrived 20 minutes later courtesy of midfielder Georgina Canavan blasting the Greystones net.

But it must be said that the Éire Óg keeper Ella O’Reilly made a couple of super saves to stop Avoca from inflicting irreparable damage.

In between we had lots of end-to-end football from the teams, everyone playing her part. Midfielders Eve Shortt and Canavan, dynamic dynamo Tania McDonald, Rebecca Nolan and Carrie Shortt especially on song for Avoca.

Orchestrating sweetly for Éire Óg were goalie Ella O’Reilly, full-back Deanna Clarke, centre back Megan Maguire, Eimear Ryan at midfield, captain Megan Healy and lively winger Abbie Smullen.

At the break Avoca led 2-1 to 0-2.

But would it be enough to hold off the Greystones girls who would have the wind in their favour.

Devastatingly, Éire Óg exploded from the blocks like a rocket from Cape Canaveral. Megan Healy and Eimear Ryan had two green flags waving in the space of one minute, the Greystones side ahead 2-2 to 2-1.

Game on really in earnest. A fight to the death. Spectators’ voices beginning to croak with the cheering and shouting. Tension everywhere.

Ellie O’Neill turned the screw another notch, stretched the Éire Óg lead 2-3 to 2-1. Avoca yet to score as we approached the three-quarter mark. But corner-forward Lisa Murphy added to Avoca’s pain - Éire Óg’s lead now out to 2-4 to 2-1.

It was hectic, it was frantic... and everything in between. Avoca had their share of the ball too, but they were not finding a path through Greystones’s defence.

Full-back Deanna Clarke started an attacking move from her own goal and, with the ball fed through the lines, it ended with Megan Healy blasting her shot to the Avoca net. Éire Óg 3-4 to 2-1 to the good.

With the wind behind them, the Greystones players were riding the waves brilliantly.

But this Avoca squad are made of stern stuff too. They were not going to give up without a fight. Into the last 10 minutes and Tania McDonald got the ball rolling, weaving her way through the Éire Óg defence and firing to the net. Éire Óg’s lead cut to 3-5 to 3-1. Game on.

Avoca tails were up. They went for the kill. Centre-back Kirsty Hughes sent a rocket to the Greystones net. The lead down to a single point: 3-5 to 4-1.

Tension unbearable. Spectators hoarse. Teams in overdrive.

Tania McDonald is something else. She swings a boot and up goes the white flag. Teams level 3-5 to 4-2.

Éire Óg breathed a small sigh of relief as Abbie Smullen and Megan Healy put them two points up. The game in injury time. Avoca kept knocking on the door. And they had chances before Tania McDonald cut the margin to a wafer-thin one point.

Mick 0wens blew his final whistle. Éire Óg jubilant but Avoca can hold heads high too.

Both teams contributed to a fantastic match.

Éire Óg Greystones: Ella O’Reilly; Katie Bourke, Deanna Clarke, Leah Fallon; Julie Rose O’Brien, Megan Maguire, Siobhan Darcy; Ella Horgan, Eimear Ryan (1-0); Abbie Smullen (0-2), Megan Healy (2-1), Sarah Doyle; Elana Johnson, Ellie O’Neill (0-1), Lisa Murphy (0-3). Sub: Lauren Howard was used a number of times in different substitutions.

Avoca: Grace Harper; Claire Fleming, Sheenagh Byrne, Shauna Dickenson; Lisa Doyle, Kirsty Hughes (1-0), Carrie Shortt; Eve Shortt, Georgina Canavan (1-0); Rebecca Nolan, Tania McDonald (2-3), Molly Healy; Abbée Nolan, Stephanie Keogh, Aishling Dowling. Subs: Kate Healy for C Fleming, Erin Power for A Dowling.

Referee: Mick Owens (Avondale)