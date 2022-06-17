Dunlavin's Conor Carty signs for Bolton Wanderers

Dunlavin’s Conor Carty has signed for EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers in what is a very exciting move for the Co. Wicklow striker.

After five years at Molineux, Carty joins the Whites after helping Wolves win promotion back to the top tier of Premier League 2 last season.

Having came to the attention of the club while playing for St Francis in Dublin and then moving to Molineux in 2017, the Republic of Ireland youth international progressed through the U18s with Wolves to earn a professional contract which was extended in 2021.

Moving on to become a regular with the U23s, talented Carty also made five appearances for Wolves in the EFL Trophy.

“The EFL Trophy games are more like men’s football, which suits my game a little bit, so I really enjoyed those types of games,” said Carty in an interview published on the Bolton Wanderers website.

“I think coming here now suits me. It’s a big club and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully there will be a lot of games to be involved in and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Ultimately, the first team is the aim which is what I want to push towards,” he added.

Along with the 20-year-old Dunlavin native, Bolton Wanderers have also added attacking midfielder Conor Stanley while 19-year-old forward Matty Grivosti will form part of the new ‘B’ squad.

Bolton finished ninth in the EFL League One in 2022 and play their home games at the University of Bolton Stadium which has a capacity of 28,723.