Dunlavin win Finan Cup as ’Dales leave recovery too late

The Avondale team who lost out to Dunlavin in the Finan Cup final.

Dunlavin 1-15

Avondale 1-13

This Division 4 Football League Finan Cup final finished in a welter of excitement as Avondale fought for a goal to bring the sides level, having been six points in arrears with 14 minutes left on the clock.

However, the Dales ran out of time and the visitors went home with the Finan Cup.

The game was played at Avondale on Tuesday night, September 21, on a splendid pitch that resembled a bowling green.

Avondale made the early running and playing a more direct game than their visiting opponents, continuing to feed early ball to their dangerous inside forward line and it paid big dividends in the opening quarter.

Dunlavin did open the scoring with a point from midfielder Thomas Kelly. However, for the remainder of the period to the water break, the lads from the Kildare border played far too much of their football in the middle third of the field.

In contrast, there was far more urgency about getting on the scoreboard from the home side. Donal McGraynor levelled from a free and put his side ahead with a point from play. In the 14th minute midfielder Aaron Baker fed a pass to Donal McGraynor, took the return pass and stuck the ball in the net. 1-2 to 0-1 at this stage and further points from Cian Ward and Kevin Fitzpatrick had the Dales on 1-4 by the first water break halt.

Dunlavin half-forward Mikey O’Rourke had got Dunlavin’s second point with a well-judged kick from the right wing. Avondale were looking comfortable at this juncture as Dunlavin had made little impression in attack up to now.

However, they improved in this department in the second quarter. Mikey O’Rourke pointed again immediately on the restart with another excellent score. Aaron Baker responded with a point for the home side, having been set once again by Donal McGraynor.

When Jack Reid pointed a free and followed with another free a minute later, Dunlavin were clearly getting into the game. Play was evenly balanced, and Cormac McGraynor took his opportunity when a Dunlavin clearance was half blocked, and the ball fell kindly to him.

Play was now moving from end to end as Donal McGraynor pointed again. The Dunlavin response came from Daire Wright, who had a half chance of a goal, but he took his point. The half finished with an exchange of points between Donal McGraynor (free) and Shane Carthy to leave the Avondale side four points ahead by 1-8 to 0-7.

Dunlavin were now in the game, but few could have foreseen what would happen in the third quarter when the game was clearly won and lost. James Walsh and Barry Miley were introduced for Dunlavin while Sean McGraynor entered the fray for Avondale.

Jack Reid pointed from a free immediately on the restart and set the tone for the remainder of the third quarter. Substitutes Walsh and Miley had a point apiece and when Shane Carthy pointed after eight minutes, the sides were level.

Avondale had gone out of the game and Dunlavin were now in the ascendancy. Shane Carthy now hit a purple patch, pointing again from play, shooting home a goal and adding another point just on the water break. The game had turned completely since half-time.

Dunlavin now led by 1-13 to 1-8 with Avondale failing to score at all. The turnaround of 1-7 without reply looked to have tipped the scales totally in favour of Dunlavin. But we reckoned without the now familiar “water break phenomenon”.

A Jack Reid pointed free pushed the Dunlavin lead to two goals. Slowly Avondale got going again and took the game to the visitors. Points from Cian Ward, Aaron Baker and Sean McGraynor left just a goal between the sides with three minutes left on the clock.

Dunlavin were now hanging on and trying to play out the game without mistakes. When Donal McGraynor was awarded a penalty when taken down going through, it looked as if the Avondale rally would succeed.

Sean McGraynor’s pile driver of a shot rocketed off the crossbar and led to a tremendous tussle for the ball in front of goal. Dunlavin scrambled it clear, and Jack Reid lifted the siege with a point from a free.

Avondale were not finished yet and Cormac McGraynor’s final goal effort was blocked by Harry Coleborn and went over the bar. The game finished with Avondale still laying siege, but they ran out of time.

Clearly the game could have gone either way at the end but the Dunlavin surge in the third quarter when the Dales failed to score left them with that little bit too much ground to recover. Final score: Dunlavin 1-15, Avondale 1-12.

Co. Chairman Martin Fitzgerald introduced Catherine Finan, who presented the Finan Cup to Dunlavin captain, Mark Murtagh.

Dunlavin: Mick Byrne; Mark Murtagh, Mikey Phelan, Padraig Carmody; Oisin Sinnott, Harry Coleborn, Enda Bowes; Fionn Deegan, Thomas Kelly (0-1); Mikey O’Rourke (0-2), Shane Carthy (1-4), Mark Rigley; Daire Wright (0-1), Jack Reid (0-5) (5f), Alan Deering. Subs: James Walsh (0-1), Barry Miley (0-1) and Patrick Healy.

Avondale: Dan Morley; Conor Sheehan, Kevin Sheehan, Kieran Penn; David Byrne, Paudie O’Toole, Kevin Fitzpatrick (0-1); Aaron Baker (1-2), Michael O’Dea; Ryan Kenny, Callum Pursey, Anthony Byrne; Cormac McGraynor (0-2), Donal McGraynor (0-4) (2f), Cian Ward (0-2). Subs: Sean McGraynor (0-1), David Baker, Jack Manley, Shane Browne, Keelan Busher.

Referee: Garrett Whelan (Kiltegan)