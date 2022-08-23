Drogs inflict damage on Bray Wanderers under-19s

Bray Wanderers 1

Drogheda United 2

Bray suffered their first U19 Tier 2 Phase 2 National Underage League home loss at Ballycorus in two months when going down to Drogheda.

After falling behind, the Seasiders levelled matters only to trail 2-1 at the interval.

But a second half dismissal left the Green and White’s with a mountain to climb on Wednesday August 17.

Just a single point separated the teams before kick-off. But the visitors had played one match more than their opponents.

The Wicklow outfit went close early on. From Zach Donohue’s sixth minute left-wing free, the ball pinged around the box. It fell to Jack Kehoe who lifted his close range volley over the bar.

Moments later at the other end, the Louth club took the lead.

With a ball infield off the right flank by Jordan Mooney, Stevan Stanic Floody gathered and arrowed a 22-yard shot that flew into the roof of the net.

But Bray responded in the 25th minute.

Donohue was set from down the left wing. His by-line cut-back picked out Josh McGlone. Faced with goalkeeper Lee Steacy and two defenders, the striker steadied himself before lifting his close range effort to the net.

But United went in front at the break.

Left-back Callum Ralph angled a 42nd minute cross into the penalty area. Fellow full back Dylan Molloy arrived to loop a 16-yard header beyond Jack Ross.

In a tight second period, Bray defender Ben Houton headed Mooney’s back post volley off the line following a 58th minute corner.

Five minutes later, Hayden Roche won possession and slipped Donohue in on the left of the box. But his slide-rule cross into the six-yard area just evaded McGlone.

Within seconds though, the hosts were reduced to ten players when referee Paul Norton deemed Jamie Callaghan to have pulled back the breaking Stanic Floody just outside the 18-yard area.

From the resulting free-kick, Emre Topcu curled over the bar.

The away team went close again in the 68th minute. Capitalising on a mistake, Graham Keoghan raced clear but was thwarted by Ross. Keoghan tried to force in the loose ball. But the covering Evan Laughlin made a partial block with Ross diving on the ball before the line.

Wanderers last real opportunity to draw level came with 19 to go.

Houton broke into the box off the right channel to tee up sub Gavin Doyle. But he was blocked off by three defenders in a good shooting position.

Bray Wanderers: Jack Ross; Ben Houton, Jamie Callaghan, Evan Laughlin, Dan O’Boyle; Ben Clarke, Jack Kehoe; Jack Murray, Hayden Roche, Zach Donohue; Josh McGlone. Subs: Gavin Doyle, Thomas Downey, Kieran Mitchell-Lees, Brandon Nangle, Don O’Toole, Kajus Aksamitas.