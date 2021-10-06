Doyle does damage as Rathnew take on Baltinglass

Rathnew 2-12

Baltinglass 0-14

The old rivals went to battle and 60 minutes wasn’t enough to separate them. Momentum in extra-time swung from side to side, and eventually Rathnew came out the right side of the result. Mark Doyle was the man of the hour with two goals.

One could make a compelling argument that Baltinglass should have won this game comfortably. They kicked 11 wides in normal time, almost twice as many as Rathnew, and dropped a couple more short.

The full-back line nullified the aerial threat of Sean Coffey and James Stafford while Mark Jackson was in total command of his area. He also pulled of a few eye-catching saves.

And yet, Rathnew would have just as strong an argument that they should have won in normal time.

They took an early lead through an Eoin Doyle free and never relinquished until the final whistle. If Baltinglass can look at their 11 wides, Rathnew can look at the last 15 minutes when they were scoreless.

They can also rue the fact that Eoin Doyle and Sean Coffey were kept quiet in the second half.

The game started at a high tempo, the first 15 minutes over in a flash. Eoin Doyle and Christopher Heaslip traded points before Sean Coffey got off the mark with a brace, pushing Rathnew into an early two-point lead.

Baltinglass responded well, Heaslip and Pat Burke kicking a point each off their left. Baltinglass were finding it easier to manufacture scoring opportunities, yet poor shooting meant this didn’t translate onto the scoreboard.

At the other end Rathnew were making more of their chances either side of the water break, Nicky Mernagh, Doyle and Coffey with a point each. Rathnew led by double scores, six points to three, after 19 minutes.

However, they only scored once more in the half, a Theo Smyth effort that crept inside the post, whereas John Keogh converted three frees and the teams went in with the minimum between them, Rathnew leading seven points to six.

The second half was set up for a humdinger, however it never materialised. While the first quarter flew by, the third quarter was laborious. The tempo slowed down and wides were aplenty.

Nicky Mernagh started the half with an absolute peach of a score, swinging his left-footed shot over his shoulder from a difficult angle. Tom Burke squeezed his shot inside the upright to keep the minimum between the teams, but that was Baltinglass’ only shot for ten minutes.

Rathnew were slightly more dangerous, though couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard. Warren Kavanagh had a good goal chance saved by Mark Jackson.

It was nine points to eight at the second water break and Stafford doubled that lead a moment later. Rathnew didn’t score for the rest of the second half as Baltinglass dragged themselves level, Tommy Keogh kicking a fine point when the chance seemed to have gone.

Level at full-time, a good first half, a poorer second half. Baltinglass came out in extra-time like men possessed to lead by two points at half time in extra-time. As so often happens, it looked like Baltinglass would ease to victory from there.

Rathnew had other ideas.

Straight from the throw-in Theo Smyth launched a high ball into the square, for once Rathnew won the break, and the unmarked Mark Doyle slotted it past Jackson.

Baltinglass weren’t lying down, and again Tommy Keogh levelled proceedings. Back came Rathnew and when Billy Cullen coughed up possession from a short kickout Doyle again did the honours, a goal that seemingly put them out of sight. And with the last play of the game Stafford rose into the heavens to claim a mark to make sure of it.

A good match, both teams will still have a big say before a county champion is crowned.

Rathnew: Johnny Byrne; Paul Merrigan, JT Hayden, Jack Healy; Ronan Manley, Jamie Snell, Warren Kavanagh; Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth (0-1); Sam O’Dowd, Nicky Mernagh (0-2), Jonah Graham; James Stafford (0-3. 1f), Sean Coffey (0-3), Eoin Doyle (0-2, 2f). Subs: Garry Byrne for Jonah Graham, Conor Lenehan for Paul Merrigan (both 52); Eddie Doyle for Nicky Mernagh (54, inj.); Mark Doyle (2-1) for James Stafford (57); Luke Corcoran for Jack Healy (61); James Stafford for Ciaran Coffey (3 mins ET).

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson; David Gethings, Kevin Murphy, Cian Lee; Patrick Burke (0-1), Billy Cullen, Thomas Burke (0-1); Peadar Burke, Sean Doody; Stephen Heaslip, John Keogh (0-3, 3f), Jason Kennedy; Christopher Heaslip (0-4), Adam McHugh, John McGrath (0-1). Subs: Tadhg O’Toole for Thomas Burke (BS 23-26 mins); Daniel Kelly (0-1, f) for Adam McHugh (HT); Tommy Keogh (0-2) for John McGrath (45); Michael English (0-1) for Peadar Burke (56); Karl Furlong for Daniel Kelly (HT ET); Patrick Kirwan for Sean Doody (15 mins ET, inj.).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)