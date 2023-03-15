Double delight as Wicklow RFC U18 girls secure league title to go with cup crown

The Wicklow RFC side who achieved the league and cup double last weekend when beating South East Lions in the final in SETU in Carlow.

Wicklow 12

South East Lions 0

Wicklow RFC’s Under-18 girls completed a wonderful league and cup double when they defeated South East Lions in the final game of the Leinster Premier League at SETU Carlow last weekend.

The Wicklow girls had gone through Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Premier league undefeated and had beaten a very good Navan team in the semis to set up a meeting with the South East Lions.

Wicklow faced into the final with a number of players ruled out with injuries which meant that they had only 18 fully fit players from which to select.

They were going to have to start with second Row Rebecca Brennan on the wing as they only had six fit backs available.

Their opposition, SEL, were fully loaded with a 23-player squad including three Irish Under-18s in their starting backline a tight battle was guaranteed.

SEL started strongly but were met with fierce resistance across the park by all the Wicklow players with big tackles from centres Clara Dunne and Prudance Isaac stopping everything trying to come through the backline and big hits around the fringes from Isabelle Cooney and Ciara Short.

Wicklow forwards were on top in the scrums with Nixon, Jessica Griffey and Sarah Fitzpatrick leading the pack with some hard driving giving them vital yards and field position.

Defence on both sides in general were on top but the Wicklow pressure early in the second quarter eventually told and Clara Dunne glided through the SEL centres to go over untouched for the opening score which was converted by the excellent Robyn Johnston who at out-half was like an extra wing forward in defence.

SEL were not going to give up this final without a fight and they attacked for the next 20 minutes but more great defence from Wicklow led by scrum-half Laura Griffen, back row Tara Kelly and Deirbhle Gavaghan kept them at bay.

This was added to by some shuddering tackles from Aoife Nixon while excellent steals at ruck time from Tara Kelly and Jessica Griffey left Wicklow hanging on 7-0 at half-time.

The second half started with more of the same with SEL exerting pressure and Wicklow defending heroically. Molly O’Gorman for SEL was particularly dangerous at out-half and caused the Wicklow girls a number of problems and some great last-ditch tackling by Alanah Dixon and Hannah Traynor kept the Lions at bay.

Wicklow were using their bench to try and rotate their pack, with Sophie Murphy, Grace Wakeford and Sarah Allen all rotating on and off to keep the energy and drive of the pack at a high tempo.

Wicklow were reduced to 14 for 10 minutes for cumulative penalties midway through the second half and then lost centre Isacc to injury which necessitated moving Ciara Short out from 8 to 12.

While Wicklow were down to 14, SEL were driving hard at the Wicklow line but were held up by Julie Phelan, Grace Wakeford and others in the pack.

As we entered the last quarter Wicklow appeared to have weathered the storm and they then started to dominate the forward battle again and with better field position as Murphy and Allen also took the ball on around the fringes of the rucks and with the increased procession their backs started to really look dangerous.

Wicklow’s resources were further stretched when Ciara Short, who had been covering in centre, went down and had to be replaced by wing forward Cooney in the centre and Griffey, who had done tremendous work up front, also coming off with a knock to be replaced by the tireless Julie Phelan.

Even with these injuries Wicklow did not lose momentum and an excellent try by winger Hannah Traynor eight minutes from time gave Wicklow some breathing room.

Wicklow saw out the final minutes of the match to be crowned Leinster Premier League champions to add to their Leinster cup.

They have one match left in the South East final where they will hope to hold on to their undefeated run, but they will have it all to do up against a talented Tullow side.