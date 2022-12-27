Doran Family Blitz was well supported with almost €8,000 raised for Wicklow Cancer Support

ALMOST €8,000 was raised for Wicklow Cancer Support from the Doran Family Soccer Blitz back in August.

The annual charity event took place at a sunny Whitegates and Finlay Park back on Saturday, August 20, with up to 50 teams rocking up to the homes of Wicklow Town and Wicklow Rovers on the day to partake in a celebratory day of football.

€7,989 was raised from the event, in between donations and the purchase raffle tickets. Amongst the prizes on offer was a Manchester United jersey, signed by a number of Red Devils stars, including now-former forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

That prize, sponsored by Byrne’s Gifts & Furniture, was won by Ellen Doyle.

Other prizes included an outdoor fire pit and a signed photograph of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The blitz, which has been run since 2013, has now raised €77,989 for Wicklow Cancer Support, a recognition of the tireless work done by a group who have been held in such high regard by blitz organiser Tony ‘Butch’ Doran, since his wife Adele’s cancer diagnosis the very same year.

The raffle took place after the blitz itself. The competitions took place from under-eights up to under-13s - featuring teams from outside Wicklow, including Malahide - and made for such absorbing prospects that even this humble hack couldn’t escape the temptation to get involved as a scorekeeper, having driven down to say hello and partake in some wish-fulfilment by getting their photo taken with the Premiership trophy.