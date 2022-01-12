Dominant first half helps Ashtown Lane side win

Wicklow 20

Wexford 7

A dominant first-half display saw Wicklow overcome their south-east rivals Wexford Wanderers in Ashtown Lane on Saturday. The hosts played some very good free flowing rugby throughout the game in difficult conditions.

Wicklow began the affair in emphatic style and shocked the visitors with their high intensity from the start. Out-half Brian Johnston kicked the first penalty of the game after just over two minutes on the clock. Johnston’s central kick from just outside the Wexford 22 gave the home side an early advantage.

Wickow dominated the majority of possession early on and after being awarded another penalty, the Ashtown Lane outfit kicked for touch.

Hooker TJ Kennedy’s inch-perfect throw found the hands of the ever-reliable Ricardo Whelan. The Wicklow pack opted for a maul which pushed them over the line and TJ Kennedy finished off the play that he started to add Wicklow’s first try of the game.

Brian Johnston was tasked with a difficult kick from an acute angle close to the side-line. Johnston made no mistake and added the conversion to give Wicklow a ten-point advantage after the opening ten minutes.

Wanderers did grow into the game and saw more of the ball following Wicklow’s quick start. Flanker Hugh Roche and prop Jack Cullen both made a number of big carries to push their side into the Wicklow 22.

After phases of possession inside the Wicklow half, Wexford carried down the blindside through their out-half Ronan O’Reilly. O’Reilly looked to offload to Ciaran Kelly, but Wicklow winger Ciaran Matthews made a vital, try-saving interception to put an end to the Wexford attack.

Both sides’ packs enjoyed some big battles throughout the game with Wicklow’s Darragh McCormack and Senan Kelly making some big carries and tackles during the match.

On the cusp of half-time, Brian Johnston’s penalty into touch gave the home side a chance to add further points to the scoreboard before the interval.

Wicklow opted for another rolling maul on the Wexford five metre line. TJ Kennedy again ended up with the ball, this time peeling off the maul down the blindside to score his second try of the game and to give Wicklow a 15-point advantage heading into half-time.

The hosts started the second half in the same form as they ended the first and were rewarded with another try just minutes into the half. The quick feet of centre, Will Fitzpatrick caused the Wexford defence huge trouble.

Fitzpatrick danced around tackles before offloading the ball to number 8, Senan Kelly who sidestepped around Wexford full-back Daniel Mulvihill, before diving over the try line to increase their lead.

Wicklow’s defence was very strong throughout the second period but was breached in the final play of the game. Wexford’s Jack Cullen released Hugh Roche to run from the hosts’ 22 and over the try line to reduce the deficit. Ronan O’Reilly added the extra points to his side’s tally, but it wasn’t enough to steal the win from Wicklow.

Wicklow: Darragh McCormack (C), TJ Kennedy (10 pts), Cormac Murphy; Cuan Beirne, Jack McCall; Jack McConnell, Ricardo Whelan, Senan Kelly (5 pts); Eric Peterson, Brian Johnston (5 pts); Will Fitzpatrick, Hugo Kelly; Brendan Stone, Ciaran Matthews, Wiliam Fitzpatrick. Replacements: William Clarke for Eric Peterson (42), Luke Dunne for William Fitzpatrick (42), Ben Harris for Brendan Stone (48), Theo Pennell for Ben Johnston (52), Logan Ellis for Cormac Murphy (52), Niall Connolly for Jack McCall (52), Darragh Carey for Jack McConnell (54).

Wexford Wanderers: Duncan Wratten, Diarmuid Murtagh, Jack Cullen; Eoin Dodd, Oscar Barry; Jonah Berry, Hugh Roche (5 pts), Scott Murphy; Eoin Gleeson, Ronan O’Reilly (2 pts); Ciaran Kelly, Sean Logue; Dermot Hogan, Chris Frawley, Daniel Mulvihill.