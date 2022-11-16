Dillon rescues draw for Newtown against Arklow Town

Arklow Town 2

Newtown United 2

Nine-man Newtown United came from behind to earn a point against Arklow Town in their Premier Division clash at Travers Insurances Park on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a feisty. but thoroughly entertaining, clash between the first- and second-placed teams in the top division, the Magpies ended the game with nine men and Arklow Town with 10.

Alan Sunderland’s side will now look at their next fixture to pick up more points and extend their lead of seven points following their impressive start to the season as Arklow Town face Ashford Rovers on Sunday.

Newtown United are now neck and neck with St Peter’s and need to pick up some points against Shamrock Celtic next weekend as they make the trip to Rathnew and will hope to turn over the side in seventh place.

After an even start to the game for both sides with very little chances created in the opening 20 minutes, Joe Ledwith went closest for the home side in the 24th minute when he got on the end of a Ryan Kenny cross but his header went narrowly wide of Terry Murphy’s post.

The opener came in the 34th minute as the hosts took the lead through Ledwith, this time putting a headed effort past Murphy in the Newtown goal.

A well-delivered corner from Rhys Lacey was met by the head of Ledwith who nodded home the opener.

There was a great competitive edge to the game throughout the first half, but things took a nasty turn in the 40th minute when Jack Elliot kicked out at Arklow defender Dave Kealy resulting in referee Carl Doyle showing a straight red and giving Elliot his marching orders.

The home side doubled their lead right on the stroke of half-time. Joe Ledwith was again involved as he went into the box and beating two Newtown defenders before going through on goal, but he unselfishly squared the ball across to Shane Walker who had a simple tap in. Two goals to the good for the hosts at the break.

Ledwith should have grabbed his second goal of the game after half-time when he was played through on goal with a brilliant through ball from Dave Kealy but saw his strike go narrowly past the post. The chances just kept coming for Ledwith, but he couldn’t manage to register his second goal as his long-range free-kick in the 63rd minute smacked off the crossbar.

Newtown rallied and grabbed a goal back through their talismanic striker Dillon Carthy. There was a scramble in the Arklow box, and the ball fell to Carthy who fired the ball back towards goal hitting the hand of Dave Kealy, resulting in the referee pointing to the spot. Carthy stepped up and slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy spot-kick.

The home side were really struggling with the pressure that was piled on late by United, the substitution of Mark Fitzsimons a stroke of genius by the Newtown management.

The tall centre forward provided a much-needed focal point up front and was able to hold up the ball for their wingers to run onto.

It was a dramatic final ten minutes at Travers Insurance Park as Newtown grabbed an equaliser late on when Dillon Carthy got on the end of a goalline scramble to force the ball over the line and earn a well-earned point in the final stages.

In the 86th minute referee Carl Doyle used his red card again as he sent off Arklow Town’s Quentin O’Reilly and Newtown’s Dylan Fitzsimons for a tussle after the ball was played.

Arklow Town: 1. Keith Manley, 2. Rhys Lacey, 3. Quentin O’Rielly, 4. Sean Crowley, 5. Dave Kealy, 6. Jake Byrne, 7. Kevin O’Regan, 8. Ryan Kenny, 9. Kyle Dowling, 10. Shane Walker, 11. Joe Ledwith. Subs: Darragh Leary for Jake Byrne (70), Conor Breslin for Kevin O’Regan (80), Conor Smith for Kyle Dowling (80).

Newtown United: 1. Terry Murphy, 2. Andy Dungan, 3. Brandon Feely, 4. Declan Doyle, 5. Daniel Festa, 6. Eddie Doyle, 7. Jack Elliot, 8. Bobby Greenan, 9. Dylan Fitzsimons, 10. Aaron Byrne, 11. Dillon Carthy. Subs: Mark Fitzsimons for Daniel Testa (60), Sean Gregory for Eddie Doyle (60)

Referee: Carl Doyle.

