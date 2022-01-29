Devlin says Bray players have been ‘excellent’

Pat Devlin is absolutely delighted with the squad that he has assembled. But that doesn’t mean he is finished just yet.

Karl Manahan was the latest addition as he featured in the second half of Bray’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bohemians on Friday evening. Devlin is extremely pleased to get the experienced Greystones man on the books but there could still be more incomings before Cork City arrive on February 18.

“You’re always looking”, Devlin revealed. “We’ll see what happens. We’re probably short in one or two areas. We’ve a lot of bodies but if a bit of quality comes up, we might sign it. We’ll see.

“Karl has been training (with us), we know Karl well and he’s a lovely fella. He’s a good player and adds a bit to it.”

There are 25 confirmed first-team members of Devlin’s squad and as any mathematician will tell you, 11 into 25 does not work. Devlin though has nothing but praise for his players’ attitudes thus far and he’ll have plenty of chances to run the rule over them this week as they tog out three times over the coming days.

“It’s great. They’ve been excellent; every single one of them. There’s great competition for places in the squad and they’ve all approached it well and they’ve gelled well. Tonight was a bad result in the end; we didn’t deserve to win it, but we didn’t deserve to lose it either. Results mean nothing though; we got everybody on, and we have three games in a week, so we have to protect them as well.

“On Wednesday, we’ve Drogheda and then we’ve (Shamrock) Rovers on Saturday morning and Greystones on Sunday. It will be a tough week, but we need to get the games under our belt.

“You need leadership, and you need experience, and you need a blend of it, and I think we have it. It’s going to be difficult to get 11 out of what we have and keep them all happy but that’s our job and we have to do it and they have to be professional to compete and get on with it and make it as good as they can for themselves. If they get a chance, they have to take it and if they do well then there’s no guarantee they’re going to stay in the team, but it definitely gives them a better chance.

“It’s all to play for.”

It certainly won’t be Wicklow resident Devlin’s first season in the League of Ireland, but the two-time FAI Cup winner admits it has been one of the more unusual ones so far, but everything should revert to normality once the football recommences.

“This is probably the strangest season. It’s hard for everybody to adapt to and to get the best out of it so we haven’t seen that yet but hopefully now in the next couple of weeks; with Cork coming up,

“I am excited about it, and I’m excited by what’s going on both on the pitch and off the pitch and I’m excited that there’s such an interest in it and there is huge interest in it at the moment.

“If we can get the results to go with that, I think the whole thing will take off in the right direction and that’s what everyone wants.”