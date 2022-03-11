Devlin calls for patience and common sense from Bray Wanderers supporters

Pat Devlin is asking for two things from Bray Wanderers fans: patience and common sense.

The patience refers to on-field matters. Despite three losses from three matches and just one goal in 270 minutes, Devlin feels the tide is turning and asks for fans to keep the faith and get behind the players.

As for the common sense, that applies to the off-field issues that reared their head again on Friday as flares were twice ignited in the home section of the Carlisle Grounds.

But Devlin would perhaps have been in even more optimistic mood had a contentious penalty not gifted Galway United the opener and Devlin shared the view that referee Mark Moynihan was rash to award the 12-yarder.

“It certainly didn’t look like a penalty” agreed Devlin. “Unfortunately, he gave it and then we gave away a silly second one, but we showed a little bit of quality after the second one went it. We got back into it, and we took a little game when they were 1-2 up, unfortunately we got caught for the third. It was a bit of bad luck for us but sure look, we’re working away.

“You can’t say anything about the effort that they’ve put in. Do we have the most creative midfield in the world? Do we have the best wide people? Maybe not but it’s work, and we need to work on it. Gradually, it’s getting a little bit better. Very disappointed because it’s the result that counts. Disappointed with the result but we are working hard, and the lads are working hard. There’s only one way out of it and the only way out of it is to play your way out of it and work together and work very, very hard and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Having fallen behind 0-2, Bray players might have been expected to drop their heads. But they did not. They rallied and responded through a Hugh Douglas header, but it was still not enough to get them off the mark for the season, but Devlin doesn’t think it is all doom and gloom.

“Since we’ve come here, we’ve been under the cosh. We are Bray Wanderers and that’ll never change. We’ve shown a little bit of quality today in the sense of not giving up and trying to get at it but we’re nine points down and it’s very disappointing. From a personal point of view, I’m disappointed. Did I expect to be at the top of the league? Well, I didn’t expect to be nine points down but I’m speaking on behalf of everybody; we’ll just get working again.

“There’s a very, very quick turnaround. We’re going to play Longford on Monday and then we’ve Cobh on Friday so there’s no room to be moping and moaning and giving out. I feel for everybody that’s here; whether it's supporters, sponsors or otherwise. We wanted better. We all wanted better, and I hope and I believe that we will get it better, but I was disappointed tonight that we didn’t at least get a point. We should have at least got a point. We did show a little bit of character and that’s something to build on.”

With Longford Town having only played once so far, it might have perhaps hampered Bray’s ability to do their research on them but with a very strong ex-Bray contingency, Devlin doesn’t expect many surprises come Monday evening.

“We don’t need to do any homework on Longford! They’ll know everything about us, and we’ll know everything about them. It’ll be a very interesting game but we’re at the bottom and the only way is up, and we just need to start getting results and building on whatever foundation we put in and making the place better.

“We’ve lost two games at home here and it shouldn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen in the way that it has happened. We’re making errors. We’re making silly mistakes and we’re getting punished. You can debate the goal all you like about the penalty but the second one was another mistake and the third was a gamble that we took and unfortunately didn’t pay off.”

Devlin now hopes that their season can be kick-started and the City Calling Stadium on Monday, but he has appealed to fans to behave appropriately at matches.

“If they think they’re frustrated, we’re frustrated (too). Everybody is frustrated. But the club is an expensive commodity. It’s very, very hard to run it. We’re here every day. We’re trying to make things better. You can see the improvements around the ground and money is…there’s no bottomless pit here and we are trying like mad to improve the thing and we will try continuing whether it’s players or stuff around the ground; we will continue to try and improve it but if people keep coming on here, giving out, moaning and groaning – we understand their frustration because we feel the same way.

“But letting off flares costs us money and we’ll be sanctioned again for that. It must stop. People have to stop. But other people have to stop winding them up and stop moaning about the team. None of those lads in there (the changing room), nor myself or any of the squad want to be down the bottom or do we want to be conceding goals and not scoring enough.

“We want to be better, and we will be better. Can we control all the flares and things like that? No, people should be a bit more respectful to the club. We’re doing our best and that’s all we can do. Once we keep doing that, we’ll be fine.”