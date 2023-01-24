Derry rule the roost in hugely successful Blessington GAA Club 7s tournament

Michael Sargent was busy keeping the score at the Blessington GAA 7s tournament.

The referees on the day were Noel kinsella and Diarmuid Haughian, both from Kilbride GAA Club.

The Dublin and Wicklow teams who took part in the Blessington GAA men's 7s tournament.

The Mayo and Armagh teams taking part in the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament.

The Derry (winners) and Kerry (runners up) at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend.

The Blessington GAA men’s 7s tournament came to a close on Saturday evening with Derry overcoming the heavy favourites, Kerry, in the final on a bitterly cold evening.

The Derry team of Aaron Curran, KJ Rogers, Steven Bohan, James Dooley, Barry Murphy, Gavin Murray, Finn Behan, Dec Fennessy, Johno Behan and Aaron Keogh proved to be the kingpins of this very popular event held over two weekends.

Blessington GAA Club President John Coogan presented the victorious Derry team with the cup after the final. The Wicklow team won the wooden spoon final and Armagh won the play-off for the third/fourth place.

With numb bodies and tired minds, the players and supporters headed to the warmth and comfort of Hennessy’s where the post tournament celebrations were held.

Adam Smyth was presented with young player of the tournament and Conor Dolan was announced as adult player of the tournament.

“A big thank you to all those who supported this tournament in any way, it was great to see such a massive support from all in the club,” said a club representative. “Hopefully this tournament will become an annual event and will continue to grow in the future.

“Well done to all who took part and best of luck to all for the season ahead,” they added.