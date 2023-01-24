Wicklow

Derry rule the roost in hugely successful Blessington GAA Club 7s tournament

Oakleaf side came out on top of Kerry in the final 

The Derry (winners) and Kerry (runners up) at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend. Expand
The Mayo and Armagh teams taking part in the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament. Expand
The Dublin and Wicklow teams who took part in the Blessington GAA men's 7s tournament. Expand
Lily Ellis, Rachel O'Donovan, Kate O'Donovan and Lucy O'Donovan at the Blessington GAA mens 7s tournament. Expand
Blessington Senior football manager Brian Cardiff and Michelle Richardson, Blessington GAA Club Chairperson, at the Blessington GAA men's 7s tournament. Expand
Daisy Lindsay, Megan Mulhall, Thea Smith, Abby McCarthy and Emma Swan at the Blessington 7s tournament. Expand
Lorna Flanagan, Darcie Dolan and Grace McGarr enjoying the Blessington GAA men's 7s tournament. Expand
The referees on the day were Noel kinsella and Diarmuid Haughian, both from Kilbride GAA Club. Expand
Darcie and Conor Dolan at the Blessington 7s tournament. Expand
Michael Sargent was busy keeping the score at the Blessington GAA 7s tournament. Expand
Roisin Ellis and Lisa Jackson at the Blessington 7s tournament. Expand

The Derry (winners) and Kerry (runners up) at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend.

The Blessington GAA men’s 7s tournament came to a close on Saturday evening with Derry overcoming the heavy favourites, Kerry, in the final on a bitterly cold evening.

The Derry team of Aaron Curran, KJ Rogers, Steven Bohan, James Dooley, Barry Murphy, Gavin Murray, Finn Behan, Dec Fennessy, Johno Behan and Aaron Keogh proved to be the kingpins of this very popular event held over two weekends.

Blessington GAA Club President John Coogan presented the victorious Derry team with the cup after the final. The Wicklow team won the wooden spoon final and Armagh won the play-off for the third/fourth place.

With numb bodies and tired minds, the players and supporters headed to the warmth and comfort of Hennessy’s where the post tournament celebrations were held.

Adam Smyth was presented with young player of the tournament and Conor Dolan was announced as adult player of the tournament.

“A big thank you to all those who supported this tournament in any way, it was great to see such a massive support from all in the club,” said a club representative. “Hopefully this tournament will become an annual event and will continue to grow in the future.

“Well done to all who took part and best of luck to all for the season ahead,” they added.

