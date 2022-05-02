Derek Sheils on fire at opening round of Masters Superbike Championship in Mondello

Blessington’s Derek Sheils bagged two wins and a second in the first round of the 2022 Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship last weekend.

The country’s largest motorcycle series continues to grow from strength to strength each year, and this year is no exception with an entry of over 180 riders for the opening round alone bodes well for the rest of the year.

The Superbikes are the crowd’s favourite and the blue ribboned class of the event where the youngsters in the junior categories aim to be and those in it want to be crowned champion and top short circuit rider of the year.

Reigning champion Richie Ryan from Kilkenny on his Mobil 1 backed Yamaha R1, is going for five straight championships in a row this year. He will be under threat though from a strong field of riders headed by Blessington man Derek Sheils on his new BMWS100RR, who pushed him all the way to last year’s championship and only for missing the penultimate round he may have taken the crown back to County Wicklow.

That was last year and as a new season begins it was time to put the winter training and testing to good use and first chance was in qualifying on Saturday morning in dry but cool weather conditions. With a third of the track resurfaced for this year it would help lap times come down, but would there be a new lap record?

Speaking with Derek ahead of qualifying, I asked him if he was all set to go for the new season?

“I have a new bike this year, it’s much the same as last year’s bike so I’ve been able to put last year’s settings onto it. I’m carrying a shoulder injury so hopefully I can last the pace and the distance. It’s ok when I’m on the bike but when I come in and stop it kills me,” he said.

It certainly didn’t slow him down in qualifying as he put his new 200+ horsepower BMW on the pole with a time of 53.587 seconds. A time that left many scratching their heads as it meant he was over half a second quicker than English visitor John Ingram, also on a BMW, and 0.687 ahead of current champion Ryan who is regarded as a Mondello specialist locking out the front row.

That said, Ryan had fitted new electronics to his Yamaha which were giving him problems. As with any of these modern-day superbikes, the electronics are as much a key to success as tyres and chassis set up to give you a good time in qualifying or enable you to win come the race.

With one race on Saturday and two on Sunday, tyre management is also another key to success as competitors can only use three dry-weather tyres over the weekend.

As the lights went out it was Sheils who got the best start, but Ryan was right there with him getting the better of Ingram and also there was Thomas O’Grady, making a great start from row two as they went side by side into turn one.

In a 10-lap, race competitors don’t get time to settle in as it is fast, furious and frantic from lights to flag and if you’re not on it from the start you get left behind. The top three were wheel to wheel and all carrying the form shown from last season.

Then after lap three the red flags were out as Ingram was down but thankfully unharmed, but it meant that the race would be a six-lap restart dash. Again, Sheils got the best start and led into turn one from Ryan.

These great rivals got away from the chasing pack quickly and began to battle it out as they had many times before, but Sheils upped the pace on lap three that Ryan could not match and took the chequered flag by 2.716 seconds. He also set the fastest lap of the race with a fantastic lap of 53.538 seconds which bettered his qualifying time!

Again, conditions were dry for Sunday’s races where again Sheils lined up on pole position ahead of Ryan and O’Grady.

Sunday’s first race of 14 laps lay ahead and would be tough and physically demanding on the tight and twisty county Kildare circuit. Ryan this time got the best start and meant business, as he lead the field out of turn one immediately pulling a gap on the rest. This is a tactic used by the Kilkenny man quiet regularly and has been so effective in the past.

Alan Kenny on his Kawasaki ZX10R got a great start and slotted into second place with Sheils in third. This was not what he wanted as Ryan began to pull away. By lap three he was up to second and now began to chase down Ryan setting fastest times in doing so. Ryan responded by setting similar times to hold the gap to just under a second but with Sheils taking up to three-tenths of a second out of him per lap he was right on his tail by the midway point of the race.

Such was the pace of the front two they dropped the third-place man Kenny of up to four seconds and even with four laps to go they began to catch the back markers!

It was this that gave both men problems, when coming into turn four Ryan went to go round the outside of the back marker but got held up which allowed Sheils to take the inside line and an advantage to take the lead but then he found himself on the outside at the following corner where Ryan took back the advantage in a great maneuver to hold his lead.

Yet another thriller between these two top short circuit riders and giving the large crowd their money’s worth. As they started the penultimate lap Ryan found an extra gear and pulled a half a second gap over Sheils which he held to the flag. Alan Kenny came home in third. A fantastic battle which was hard but fair all the way through.

Sheils tried hard but admitted he just could find a way past Ryan.

“It was good and close, but Richie is good on the brake which makes him hard to pass and then got caught with back markers but got through clean enough. The pace was hot, it felt like we were both pushing on there, but it was good and tight. It is good when it’s like that, I won yesterday, and he got this one so we will see what happens in race three.”

Ryan was appreciative in his victory.

“I think I was lucky to win that one to be honest. I don’t have the bike under me that I want to have under me. I changed to electronics since the test day so I should have more to come. I was expecting Derek to come by, but I managed to be in the right spot at the right time.”

For race three both the crowds and sunshine hung on for the final race of the weekend where, again, Derek Sheils, Richie Ryan and Thomas O’Grady lined up on the front row. With a win each, both Sheils and Ryan were out to make two from three. O’Grady would also be out to improve on his two fourth place finishings.

As the lights went out it was Sheils who got the better start initially, but Ryan was level going up the bridge and out braked Sheils into turn one but in doing so ran wide and left the door open. Before he could close it the man from Blessington was through and into the lead needing no second invitation.

He also was not bedding himself into the race as he set a scorching pace with a 55.624 second lap from a standing start to pull a lead of half a second over Ryan. He clearly had his new BMWS1000RR setup well as it looked like it was on rails and Sheils smooth riding style making it look effortless. By lap two he extended his lead out to 2.212 seconds hitting every apex and braking point with pinpoint accuracy.

The rest could simply do nothing about it as his consistent lap times left them with no chance of catching let alone challenging him for the lead of the race. O’Grady dropped back to fourth again as an on-fire Alan Kenny got into the final podium spot by lap three.

Being the third race of the weekend, the bodies and tyres had given their all and the race began to filter in a close procession but not as dramatic or tense as the two previous. That said it was still a joy to watch the Sheils at one with his new machine and teaching the rest a big lesson once again around Mondello Park.

The Road House Macau backed rider had enough of an advantage by the final lap he had time to pull one of his trademark full straight-length wheelies.

A great weekend for the Wicklow man who runs own Clutch and Gearbox Centre in Blessington, taking two wins and a second along with the fastest lap, which was not far off outright lap record pace despite being so early in the year with temperatures still cool.

Ryan did all he could and rode well but will have to come up with a plan for the next round. Alan Kenny rode very well all weekend surprising many with his pace to take third.

“I was trying to be consistent and keep in the 53’s all race,” said the relaxed Sheils. “I stuck in a new back tyre for that one and it gave me plenty of grip, but the front started to go off. I’m happy to come away with two wins and a second this weekend after not turning a wheel on the bike until Friday morning and even then we had a few issues! It was a good weekend with good close racing”.

The next round of the Dunlop Masters in Mondello Park will be on May 21 and 22 but on the bigger international track.