Dempsey is ready and able

The world of the goalkeeper: loneliness, demons, isolation, unforgiving. Nobody needs to tell Linda Dempsey that as she prepares to form that last line of Wicklow defence against the Saffron hoardes and provide a platform for attack via her wickedly accurate kick-outs in Croker this Sunday in the All-Ireland Junior final.

The Redcross native came late to ladies football, enjoying basketball in St Mary’s CBS before the persuasive force that is Cathy Forde managed to work her magic and bring her into the AGB fold when Dempsey was 15. It wouldn’t be long before county came calling, spotting no doubt the handling skills honed on the court as one of her many talents. Linda calls basketball a ‘smart’ game.

“I started late (with ladies football). I played basketball when I was younger, so I suppose the handling skills transferred over quite well. I was in St Mary’s in Arklow, Cathy Forde as involved in there and Cathy got a few girls to ask me. I started (playing football) when I was in TY, I was 15, and then got into the under-16 Wicklow team that year, and then Minor and then worked my way up.

“I was in county before, 2008, 2009, a couple of stints, 2014, but Emer Miley was holding strong at that point, and I love to travel so the number 16 didn’t suit me that well at the time. But I kept going. I’ve been with Arklow ever since I was 15, a long time. I had a good campaign with the club last year and they asked me to come in and I did,” said the 31-year-old secondary school teacher.

The game of rugby is also one that Linda is very familiar with having played at a very high level with Rathdrum when they were slaying all before them at AIL level. It took a bit of persuading to get her on board at the Ivy Leaf grounds as well but like everything else Dempsey touches, it soon turned to gold when she made the Leinster squad.

‘I was on the Leinster rugby squad but got an ankle injury. I was doing well with Rathdrum at the time when they were D1. We were winning All-Ireland Shield. How it happened was I was playing with Wicklow under Robert Hollingsworth in 2014. We went out (of the championship) really early that year, I think it was August, and Rathdrum rugby had been asking me for about seven years, my neighbour kept giving them my number. And they were like, ‘Linda, will you come?’ And I was saying ‘no’. I was too scared.

‘But I was feeling really fit after the football, Robert had got us quite fit. And I was bored, it was August. I went to Rathdrum and got asked to trial and just worked my way up and I was doing really well. Then I got a few knocks and then with Covid I was back to football, and I was about to go back to rugby, and everything got held up and, again, I was at nothing, so I said yes to the county.

The isolation of the goalkeeper position is a hard one for Linda and the early part of the year was difficult due to injury and Loretta Gilbert holding the number one jersey for a time. Linda feels that the competition for the place was very positive and that she won her spot back due to the accuracies of her restarts.

“It was quite low for me at the start (this season). I landed on my foot awkwardly late last year at training, diving, and that did something to my mid-calf. I thought rest and everything, lockdown, it was all awkward. I was hoping with rest that it would get better, but it didn’t, and it turns out I need to rehab it after all this. I was really low. I wasn’t getting better.

“I actually struggled very much at the start, but it was great, I played rugby with Loretta (Gilbert), I’d know Loretta for years, so she was in and there was a great bit of competition from the start. She’d nipped me in the beginning, and I’d won it back just before the end (of Loretta’s involvement in the squad), but it was great. It was great to have that working competition because it’s tough to do this on your own. Goalkeeper is an isolated position. It’s very unique.

“Other people can empathise with other positions on the field but it’s very difficult to empathise with the goalie. And you’re dealing with your demons in there the whole time, and you have to work through it. That’s where Paul (O’Riordan) is brilliant. He was great.

“I had knocked myself a good bit. I wasn’t believing in myself. It’s only now, from that Division 3 relegation game. I knew I could (perform at this level). Kick-outs have never been an issue for me. They’ve always been my strongest point. I’ve got a good bit of range and variety. So, once I got over that it’s all been on the up and everything. The group has been really solid for the last couple of months and it’s really enjoyable. We’ve put a good bit of work into it (the kick-outs), we’ve great runners and a lot of different options, I just have to find them,” she added.

Linda has been key to Wicklkow’s transformation from the league to the championship. Her kick-pouts are wonderfully accurate, and she is not afraid of a high ball in the slightest. She gives the Wicklow defence a definite soundness behind an already solid full-back line marshalled by Saraj Jane Winders at full-back.

Linda also believes that this Wicklow side are a very different team than that from the league and that the mistakes they made last year are not going to happen in 2021.

“We’re a different team to the league as in how we’re playing, our mentality, how we’re working together. Last year’s mistakes when we let the day get ahead of us is definitely in the back of everyone’s mind. We let it get out of our hands last year. I’ll never forget that. We haven’t let that happen. We’re learning from it. We’ve been able to get ourselves out of trouble. Last year we almost cruised the championship. It was all weird, it was all Covid. This year we’ve had a couple of tough games in the middle where we’ve had to pull ourselves back up and get through it.

“Everyone wants to do their best. The majority of the team were there last year and felt it. It was kind of strange for me last year because I felt like I had kind of jumped on the bandwagon because I was only there for eight weeks, maybe 10, where this year I’ve been through it all, I’ve been through the lockdown Zooms and I’m very much a part of it and worked hard to get my position back and try to stay fit.

“I haven’t played in Croke Park and that’s kind of daunting. Everyone is asking me how I feel and I’m not really thinking about it. Just trying to concentrate on the pitch, the lines are the same, that area is going to be the same,” she said.

Energy, work rate and control are key to this Wicklow side. Linda Dempsey says it gives her great confidence in goal knowing that there are 10 or more players willing to drop back and cut out attacks and turn defence into offence.

“It’s one thing that the girls are unbelievable with. You’ll see 10 people working their way back behind the ball at times. Midfield, forwards, there’s always someone there, and that is a really secure feeling to be in goals and to know you have someone to call on to work and cut across. I think it’s about trying to minimise their chance at overlaps or breaking through the lines and I think we should be able to handle it and gather up and work our way back out again,” she said.

If Linda Dempsey brings her ‘A’ game to Croke Park, if she’s as steady and accurate with her kick-outs as she has been all championship, then Wicklow will have the best possible platform to go on and capture the West County Hotel Cup.