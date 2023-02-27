Delight for Dunlavin as late Valleymount goal spoils Donard-The Glen party

Peter Case of Donard-The Glen GAA Club at the Blackmoor pitch (Donard's second pitch) had to keep the Dunlavin players updated with scores as Donard-The Glen were playing Valleymount at the same time in Donard's main pitch. Dunlavin's win and a draw in the Donard-the Glen v Valleymount match secured the Jim Mills Memorial Cup for Dunlavin.

Amanda Butler and Sabrina Mills present the Jim Mills Memorial Cup to Dunlavin captain MJ Moran after the final day in the tournament at Blackmoor, Donard on Sunday.

It was D-Day in Donard on Sunday afternoon last for the final group games in the Jim Mills Memorial Cup tournament, with all four teams still in the hunt for the Cup put up by the Mills family.

Four local rivals took part: Donard-The Glen, Dunlavin, Hollywood and Valleymount, with all the games played in Donard’s two pitches.

This was an extremely well-run tournament by the hosts with huge crowds turning up over the last couple of weeks to witness some mighty games.

Going into the final round, all four teams were on a win and a loss each, so head to head or score difference could come into the equation, so organiser Peter Case and his troops decided both games would be played at the same time.

And what a final round ensued!

The next sixty-odd minutes were full of drama and suspense in the two games taking place within a mile of each other, as the shoot-out began with the Imaal range within sight in the skyline.

At half-time in both games there was nothing between all four sides, as Dunlavin led by one on the Blackmoor and down the road we were tied at 0-7 apiece.

Dunlavin put in a strong finish to defeat Hollywood and had a despairing four-minute wait alongside Peter Case on a mobile call to Donard, who were leading by three and looking home and hosed.

As the presentation party made its way to the Donard, more huge drama was to unfold there when they arrived in the dying embers of the game, as a Valleymount goal swayed the title back in favour of Dunlavin, and back to the Blackmoor they returned, as the hosts could not find a score of any value to take the honours.

Back in the Blackmoor, Donard-The Glen Chairperson Esther Doyle commended all four teams on a fine tournament before Wicklow Vice-Chairperson Pat Dunne complimented the Donard-The Glen club on organising the competition on such a professional manner which provided great entertainment for all concerned, with umpires provided for all six games and a huge turnout of supporters.

Amanda and Sabrina Mills presented MJ Moran with the Jim Mills Memorial Cup and a set of medals to spark off celebrations for the green and gold side.

DUNLAVIN 0-15

HOLLYWOOD 0-12

On the Blackmoor, Dunlavin knew a victory along with archrivals Donard-The Glen not winning would take the cup back to Dunlavin, while Hollywood knew a victory along with a Donard-The Glen victory would take the cup back to the village.

Both sides lined out in good conditions with a huge turnout of supporters for this local derby encounter with huge bragging rights on stake.

PJ O’Keeffe opened the scoring with a pointed free in the third minute after Ryan Mulvey was fouled going through.

Moments later Dunlavin opened their account when Thomas Davis played in a pass to Sean Diskin to fire over from a tight angle.

Dunlavin hit the front for the first time in the game as Davis opened his account with a pointed free.

However, Hollywood rallied and reeled off a trio of white flags on the bounce with PJ O’Keeffe, Luka Harney and a Matt Kelly free doubling the lead at 0-4 to 0-2 to close out the opening quarter after some fine link up play between Paul Kelly and Andy Corrigan.

It was tit for tat for the remainder of the half with each side trading points as the contest intensified with some heavy tackling exchanges over the course of the 60-odd minutes.

Dunlavin lead by the minimum at the interval, 0-8 to 0-7, aided with points from Tom Davis (4f) and a beast of a point from the boot of Mark Reid, while Hollywood had some great long-range points from O’Keeffe, and Ryan Mulvey.

Mick Murtagh’s men took the game to their opponents on the restart, with Sean Diskin bursting through for a great goal chance, only for his bullet of a shot to cannon of the topside of crossbar and over for a point while another Tom Davis pointed free stretched the lead out to three.

Matthew Kelly replied with a monster of a point from a placed ball to stop the rot.

Dunlavin bagged another point from Diskin before Hollywood hit a purple patch after introducing a couple of fresh legs.

Mikey Healy bombed over a beast and a brace of pointed frees tied up this now fiery encounter as the match official dished out a couple of yellow cards to set up a rousing final seven minutes.

Both sides traded points before Adam Byrne edged Dunlavin ahead with a well-executed point, however they suffered a setback moments later when they lost Sean Diskin to a second yellow card.

Despite battling as hard as they could, Hollywood could not add to their tally while Aaron Kennedy reeled over a brace of points to close out the game as the full-time whistle sounded.

Mobile phones were in overdrive over the next couple of minutes as we waited for the result from Jim Mills Memorial Park.

The news wasn’t good for Dunlavin as their archrivals Donard-The Glen led by four points going into the dying embers of the game as the presentation party made a manic dash for Donard village.

But more drama was to follow.

Dunlavin: Brandon O’Rourke; Padraic Carmody, Luke Bagnall; Josh Thompson, MJ Moran, Mikey O’Rourke, Rob Murtagh; Seany Phelan (0-1), Stephen O’Brien; Tom Kelly, Sean Diskan (0-3), Shane O’Rourke; Tom Davis (0-6, 5f) Conor Deering, Mark Reid (0-1). Subs: Matt Miley, Aaron Kennedy (0-3), Adam Byrne (0-1), Dylan Prendergast, William Kennedy.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Donnacha Halpin, Harry Houlihan; Paul Kelly, Mikey Healy (0-1), Luke Byrne; Rob Houlihan, Luka Harney (0-1); Andrew Corrigan, PJ O’Keeffe(0-4,2f), Rory Corrigan; Ryan Mulvey (0-2), Matthew Kelly (0-4, 2f), Shane Corrigan. Subs: Rob Kelly, Charlie Chamney, Eoin Burke

Venue: Blackmoor

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon)

DONARD THE GLEN 0-13

VALLEYMOUNT 1-10

Going into the dying embers of this game the hosts Donard-The Glen seemed to have had one hand on the cup, as they led by three points late on and news had just broken through that their arch-rivals Dunlavin had done them a huge favour by defeating Hollywood a couple of miles down the road in the Blackmoor.

Huge drama was to unfold as a pointed free from Robbie Miley was dispatched late on and the lead was now down to two.

Colin Osborne eased the home support nerves with a well-executed point to restore a three-point cushion as we went into squeaky bum time with the players unaware of the other result from the Blackmoor yet.

Declan Cahill won possession of the resultant kick-out and worked a fine pass into Jack Slattery who weaved his way forward and unleashed a shot that sailed to the back of the net to sensationally tie matters up 1-10 to 0-13.

The hosts went in search of one last scoring chance to claim the title, but Valleymount held on.

This was a tight encounter the whole way through with the scores tied 0-7 apiece at the interval.

Paul Miley had a powerful save in the first minute to deny the hosts an early major. Shane Daly and Liam Monahan had put the hosts two up before the men in red harvested three white flags on the bounce, one from Jack Slattery and a brace from Robbie Miley.

Both sides traded points to go in level at the interval.

It was much of the same in the early exchanges of the second period as both sides cancelled each other out.

Going into the final quarter the hosts took the game to their opponents firing over a trio of unanswered points from Oisin O’Friel and Colin Osborne as they looked on their way to victory, however it’s never over till the full-time whistle sounds and Valleymount ripped away the victory with a stunning finish to tie the game up and deny the hosts the victory on a head-to-head scenario as Donard-The Glen had beaten Dunlavin in the opening round with a 64th minute winning pointed free from Joe Mills, grandson of the late Jim.

Donard Glen: Brian Keogh; Cian Fox, Jack Grace, Ronan Kelly; Willie Eager, Alan Tutty, Liam Metcalfe; John Hanbidge, Oisin O’Friel (0-2); Conor Healy (0-3), Liam Monaghan (0-2, 2f), Eoin Sheridan (0-1); Colin Osbourne (0-1), Shane Daly (0-3), Ross Sheridan (0-1). Subs: Joe Mills, Ciaran Geoghan, Ray Halloran, Niall Curran.

Valleymount: Paul Miley; Shane Browne, Steven Cahill, Aaron Balfe; Liam Miley, Tadgh Miley, Christy Mooney; Declan Cahill (0-1), Jack Slattery (1-5, 2f); Robbie Miley (0-2, 2f), Sean Higgins (0-2, 1f), Sean Geoghan; Brian Flynn, Mick Richardson, Shay Geoghan. Subs: Gary Walsh, Adam Condon

Venue: Jim Mills Memorial Park

Referee: Gareth Whelan (Kiltegan)