Defeat for Tinahely but what a journey!

Pat and Helen Mulhall with John Mullen and Pakie Gorman at the Leinster LGFA Senior club championship final between Tinahely and Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud Crokes 4-15

Tinahely 0-8

Tinahely’s Leinster Senior club dream died at the hands of a lethal Kilmacud Crokes side in Bray last Sunday afternoon, but Seamus McClean’s side lost little apart from the game as they continue to improve and grow with each passing year.

Sometimes in the sporting realm a team meets an opponent who is in a different place in terms of development and ability and that was the simple reality that unfolded in front of a decent crowd at Bray Emmets GAA Club.

Reaching the provincial final and being the first Wicklow club side to have ever done so are achievements this Tinahely side can be rightfully proud of and regardless of what happens in the future in terms of winning a title, this crew will be remembered as the greatest to have ever stepped outside the borders.

The Dublin champions had quality all over the field and they exposed weaknesses in the Garden County rulers that are rarely highlighted in the somewhat dysfunctional club championship at home. Their defence was intelligent and relentless, their movement dizzying and their attack ruthless and punishing.

There was a sense early on that Kilmacud were looking very threatening and that grew as the first half wore on with Tinahely unable to build any sort of advantage with the wind at their backs. Any hope of a victory for the Garden County champions was blown away in the 27th minute when the outstanding Eabha Rutledge fired home her second goal to make it 2-6 to 0-5 with the Wicklow side having to play against the wind in the second half.

The choice to start Lucy Mulhall was a no-brainer but there may have been a few nervous IRFU people who would have been hoping that she emerged from the clash without any injuries given that she had signed up to a professional contract in the days leading up to the final.

And while the Crossbridge woman did bring her savage energy and talent to the fray there was little she could do in the face of the quality of Kilmacud over the course of the 55 minutes she was on the field.

Two early wides for Kilmacud were answered by a fine Laura Hogan point after good work from Ciara Byrne and Lucy Mulhall but the ease at which the Dublin side cut Tinahely apart for the opening goal from the boot of Ruthledge was incredibly worrying.

The move started from a turnover of Tinahely in possession out the field, as many Kilmacud scores would to be fair, and the ball was moved rapidly through Kate Murray, Grace Kós and Michelle Davoren before Ruthledge arrived off the shoulder and drilled home past Shona Byrne.

The pressure on the Tinahely kick-outs was immense but Byrne did manage to hit the target on many of her short ones.

Tinahely recovered from the goal and produced a fine spell with points from Aimee Maher after a trundling run and a sublime ball from Lucy Mulhall with eight gone. Davoren hit back with a fisted effort but Tinahely, roared on by a decent crowd, hit the next four points on the trot, three from Laura Hogan (one free) and one from Lucy Mulhall to make it 0-5 to 1-2 with 14 gone.

Kilmacud steadied and started to exert massive pressure on the Tinahely defence and had scores from Ruthledge, Kate Murray (two, one free) and Davoren before Ruthledge got in for her second goal.

A Julia Buckley point finished the scoring for the first half, but Shona Byrne would be required to keep Tinahely in the game when saving from Davoren and Murray with late goal chances for the flying Dublin outfit.

Seamus McClean sent in Niamh Kenny after the break and Eimear O’Sullian after seven of the second half, withdrawing Roisin Byrne and Jackie Kinch, but with the wind at their backs, Kilmacud were driving hard for scores and hunting in packs in defence.

A Laura Hogan point after superb work from Lucy Mulhall arrived in between two Kilmacud scores and all hope was lost when Kilmacud won a Tinahely kick-out through Cassie Sultan and the ball was worked to Julia Buckley who fed Ruthledge and the ball was in the back of the net, 3-9 to 0-6 with nine gone.

What followed was a clinical Kilmacud performance with savage work from Tinahely earning them just scores, those from Laura Hogan (two frees), as the Dublin champions proved ruthless in defence, forcing fouls for overcarrying or turnovers time and time again.

At the other end, Michelle Davoren proved a nightmare, firing over two points on the trot to make it 3-11 to 0-7 at one stage and when the impressive substitute Amy Conroy finished home for Kilmacud’s fourth goal it was all over bar the shouting.

A very disappointing finish to a wonderful campaign for Tinahely in terms of their own competitiveness and pursuit of high standards. Absolutely no shame in finishing as one of the top two teams in Leinster football and they have taken another massive step forward by reaching the final of the pinnacle club competition in the province, but one wonders how much sharper or effective they might have been had they come through a tighter club championship at home.

Can they get back there again? It’s a big question. They should have little trouble emerging from Wicklow but theirs is a team that you feel is not far from profound change when it comes to experienced personnel. There is a very healthy group of young players coming up, so much will depend on how everything is pulled together in that regard.

Stand-out performers on the day for Tinahely were Emily Hadden who worked tirelessly in defence, Lucy Mulhall who gave everything to the cause and Laura Hogan who gave the Kilmacud defence food for thought at times.

Tinahely: Shona Byrne; Emily Hadden, Sarah Hogan, Roisin Byrne; Shannagh Goetelen, Aine Byrne, Aimee Maher (0-1); Aoife Gorman, Jessie Nolan Byrne; Emily Mulhall, Lucy Mulhall (0-1), Eimear O’Brien; Ciara Byrne, Jackie Kinch, Laura Hogan (0-6, 3f). Subs: Niamh Kenny for R Byrne (H/T), Eimear O’Sullivan for J Kinch (37), Laci Jane Shannon for E O’Brien (43), Rachel Byrne for C Byrne (43), Sarah Byrne for L Mulhall (55).

Kilmacud Crokes: Dearbhla Gower; Phillippa Greene, Emer Sweeney, Ciara Regan; Laura Kane, Molly Lamb, Aoife Kane; Grace Kós, Kate McDaid (0-1); Cassie Sultan (0-1), Eabha Rutledge (3-1), Mia Jenning (0-1); Julia Buckley (0-2), Michaelle Davoren (0-6). Kate Murray (0-3, 1f). Subs: Amy Conroy (1-0) for K Murray 945), Deirdre Duke for C Sultan (48), Sinead O’Donoghue for E Sweeney (48), Lauren Bedford for L Kane (55), Jo Timmins for M Jenning (58).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)