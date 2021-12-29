Dedicated T.J. Doyle was a brilliant administrator

Widespread expressions of regret were voiced when it became known that T.J. Doyle had passed away. He died peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin after a long and fruitful life.

He came from an agricultural family and was a respected member of the farming community. His family were immersed in the traditions of Gaelic and Irish culture. It was here in the family home he would hear the stories of the legendary Annacurra teams that forged their place in Gaelic history and folklore in the early days of the G.A.A. in the County.

He was devoted to his club Annacurra. From a young age when he played for his club, he loved to see the Green and Gold being successful. However, it was not on the playing field he would make his mark with his club. He was an outstanding administrator. He was a committee member for many years and was also a former chairman of the club.

He witnessed some great days with his club. His influence and contributions played no small part in the club’s progress and standing within the county.

He was a member of the old South District Board for many years along with being a member of the County Committee where his contributions were always sincere and helpful. He loved the company of football men, past and present, and was never as happy as discussing the finer points of the games with his many colleagues and friends.

T.J., as he was known to his friends, was a kind and generous neighbour, a caring husband and proud father. T.J.’s loss to the Annacurra is great but a much greater loss to his wife Josie, his daughter Linda, sons Tom and Michael, sisters, brothers and wider family members and friends.

A great Gael, he will be sadly missed.

We offer our sincere sympathy to all the family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.