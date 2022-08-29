Deadly Sarah Delahunt on song for St Patrick’s in Wicklow championship opener against Blessington

Blessington's Anna Vas is hauled down by the St. Pat's defenders during the LGFA Senior football championship match at Dunbur Park.

St Patrick's 2-8

Blessington 1-10

SARAH DELAHUNT was in devastating form as St. Patrick’s got their Senior football championship off to the perfect start with an exhilarating win over Blessington on Saturday evening.

The mercurial midfielder scored 2-6 in a relentlessly paced game of football in sunny Dunbur as both sides went full throttle in a back-and-forth, quintessential game of championship football.

While Pat’s were the better side on balance, their inability to close out the win very nearly cost them, as a Roisin Ellis goal and the pinpoint shooting of Jess Brennan threatened to turn the game on its head.

However, the 2021 finalists saw the game out to secure the one-point win.

Throughout the first half, they targeted the space behind the Blessington corner-backs, from whence Naoise O’Reilly would go on a number of marauding runs. The first of such almost led to a goal, but for her shot to be saved by Kim Connors.

Instead, it was Blessington who opened the scoring, with Niamh Cullen and the sensational Anna Vas – who was the ying to Sarah Delahunt’s yang – putting them two points to nothing to the good.

O’Reilly’s first run came to naught, but her second on seven minutes was more effective. Collecting the ball on the right, she powered inside and was taken down for the penalty. Up stepped Sarah Delahunt, who stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Anna Vas equalised shortly thereafter, picking up possession after the original pass to Sarah Bohan was cut out by Maedhbh O’Keane.

Pat’s could have had their second goal on 13 minutes. A kick-out was gathered by Kayleigh Crammond. She moved it on to Erynn O’Brien, who set up Rioghna McGettigan, whose shot came cannoning back off the post.

While Pat’s looked likely to create something substantial every time they got the ball, they were just as defensively solid at the other end. Maedhbh O’Keane was a fly in Sarah Bohan’s ointment all evening, while Sarah Evans was up there as the best player in the park.

That resolve was tested when Niamh McGettigan was sent to the sin bin on 16 minutes.

Barely a minute later, Blessington managed to break them down with an energetic solo run from Leila Shannon, only for her to be denied a goal by Ellen Griffin in the Pat’s goal.

Such was their organisation off the ball that Pat’s only conceded one point in the time Niamh McGettigan was off the pitch, to Jess Brennan’s polished left foot, while they matched that tally with a Sarah Delahunt free.

And it was the Wicklow Town club that got the final point of the half from another Delahunt free to go into the break two points to the good at 1-3 to 0-4.

They picked up where they left off early in the second half, with Delahunt and Eadaoin O’Keane putting shots wide before they got their second goal. Delahunt was picked out with a fine switch of the play. She went for a give-and-go with midfield partner Niamh McGettigan. Instead, the number nine picked out Laura Manley on the left.

She drove closer to goal before lifting the ball across the face to Sarah Delahunt, who had carried on her run to fist into the back of the net. She added to her tally with two more frees as Pat’s maintained their control of the game.

While Shauna Byrne and substitute Robyn Brennan would get Blessington’s first points of the half on just beyond the 40-minute mark, Pat’s were very much in the ascendancy. However, they were guilty of passing up some big chances in front of the posts and were struggling to put the game thoroughly and conclusively beyond doubt.

When you are playing a side as talented and experienced as Blessington and don’t take the chances, you are begging for trouble. Jess Brennan and Rioghna McGettigan – whose point was the first not to come from Sarah Delahunt – traded to keep the gap to four.

Then, on 50 minutes, the game took a turn. Niamh Cullen gathered possession near halfway and used her pace to rampage into Pat’s territory. Her next move was to pass into sub Roisin Ellis who, in a rare lapse in concentration, was in acres of space. Her left-footed strike hit the back of the net to make it a one-point game.

A Jess Brennan point later and we had a tie game.

Pat’s responded well, with Rioghna McGettigan splitting the posts, before Delahunt rounded off her tremendous 2-6 tally. Blessington would try as they might to salvage a result, with Ellis notching a late free, but their task was made all the more difficult when Jess Brennan was sent to the sin-bin.

Pat’s held off the late barrage and, one more Maedhbh O’Keane turnover later, their win was rubberstamped, much to their delight.

St. Patrick’s: Ellen Griffin; Orlaith Munnelly, Maedhbh O’Keane, Eadaoin O’Keane; Sarah Evans, Kate Hennessy, Lucy Dunne; Sarah Delahunt (2-6, pen, 4f), Niamh McGettigan; Kayleigh Crammond, Laura Manley, Rioghna McGettigan (0-2); Erynn O’Brien, Naoise O’Reilly, Brooke Griffin. Subs: Holly McSorley for E. O’Brien (38), Laura Leonard for K. Crammond (50), Molly Callery for L. Dunne (60).

Blessington: Kim Connors; Alanna Carroll, Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair, Emma Reid; Emily Rose O’Toole, Erin McMahon, Aoife Cullen; Anna Vas (0-2), Emma McLoughlin; Niamh Cullen (0-2), Jess Brennan (0-3), Leila Shannon; Aoibheann Bailey, Sarah Bohan, Shauna Byrne (0-1). Subs: Robyn Brennan (0-1) for A. Bailey (24), Roisin Ellis (1-1, 1f) for S. Bohan (34), Sarah Peppard for L. Shannon (43), Sarah Bohan for S. Byrne (49).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)