Deadly O’Donnell in the hunt for top sporting award

Four Kings Boxing Club star Tadhg O’Donnell is in the hunt for the Irish Independent Young Sportstar of the Year 2022 award.

The Wicklow boxer, who became European junior champion in October in what was his first ever international competition, claimed gold in the 66kg final, which he dominated.

O’Donnell is up against some talented people with Meath LGFA star Emma Duggan and the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year winner Rhasidat Adeleke just two names from the list of seven.

Young Sportstar of the year nominations: Israel Olatunde (athletics), Rhasidat Adeleke (athletics), James Culhane (rugby), Emma Duggan (football), Jessie Stapleton (soccer), Tadhg O’Donnell (boxing), Dylan Browne McMonagle (racing).

You can vote for Tadhg at the following link: https://www.independent.ie/sport/sportstar-awards/who-was-irelands-young-sportstar-of-the-year-in-2022-42212157.