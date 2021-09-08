Deadly Dunlavin see off Éire Óg Greystones in Corn na Saggart Cup final

Dunlavin and Éire Óg Greystones served up a highly entertaining game in the final of the Corn na Saggart Cup with the hosts holding out in a tense finale in glorious sunshine on Saturday evening last. Both sides served up some great fare throughout the 66-odd minutes. Plenty of goal chances for both sides entailed, with the hosts being that bit more clinical with their chances. This proved a good workout for both teams who will be facing into championship mode next time out, with Dunlavin facing Blessington in an all-west affair, while Greystones will meet near neighbours Bray in a huge game with championship survival the prize on offer. Éire Óg missed two point-scoring chances early on before Martin Stack got the hosts off the mark with a sweet point after great work initially started by Mark Murtagh in the fourth minute. The Greystones side should have goaled from the next attack, however Daniel Webb fired wide from close range before Darren Hayden pointed from a placed ball after Daniel Keane was fouled going through in the eighth minute. Shane O’Rourke put the foot down and rounded two defenders before splitting the posts from a tight angle moments before the industrious Martin Stack made room for himself, then cut through the Éire Óg rearguard and carved his effort over the black spot to register Dunlavin’s third point of the evening. James Cranley replied with an outrageous point after a great run by Conor Fulham to keep Éire Óg in touch in the 11th minute. Mark Reid gathered possession of Tom McQuirk’s kick-out and fed Shane O’Rourke with a sublime pass. O’Rourke again sidestepped his marker before raising his second white flag of the game. Things got better for the hosts moments later. Aaron Phelan in space found Daire Wright with a pass and Wright’s shot crashed back out off the crossbar before the alert Kerry man, Martin Stack, was first to react and rifle the rebound home, a huge goal at this juncture of the game just as the first-half water break was signalled with Dunlavin leading 1-4 to 0-2. Both sides traded wides on the restart. Daniel Keane and David Rooney were both in for goal chances as Greystones finally settled into the game, however Tom McQuirk twice denied the east coast men with great goalkeeping. James Cranley put full-forward Daniel Keane in for another goal chance, however his lob over the onrushing goalkeeper cleared agonisingly inches over the Dunlavin crossbar for a point, a huge let of for the hosts. Up the other end Martin Stack thought he had his second major of the evening, his piledriver crashed back out off the inside of the upright and away to safety. Daire Wright fired over a pointed free moments before Dunlavin’s second major did arrive, this time Stack finished home from close range with real aplomb in the 26th minute to build up a nice cushion for the west side. However, Greystones had the final say of the half, landing a brace of white flags, with Darren Hayden and Daniel Keane both pointing as the half-time whistle sounded as the scoreboard read 2-5 to 0-5 at the interval. Éire Óg started the brighter and tore into their opponents with some good play from Luke Bradley and Sean Cranley. Two quickfire pointed frees from Darren Hayden put the visitors right back in the hunt inside the opening three minutes, however another gilt-edged goal chance went amiss, with Sean Cranley drawing a great point blank save from Tom McQuirk in the Dunlavin goal. The hosts punished this as they broke up the field with Eoin Murtagh who drove directly through the heart of the Greystones rearguard before firing high into the top corner to undo all the early good work by the Éire Óg men. David Rooney and Shane O’Rourke traded points before Sean Cranley tailed a 45 inches wide. Again, Martin Stack found the target from an acute angle, tallying another point for the home side, who now led 3-7 to 0-9 as the second-half water break was called. Another brace of pointed frees from the trusty boot of Darren Hayden cut into the deficit as Greystones drove at their opponents. Again, Martin Stack landed a beast of a point as Dunlavin responded. Éire Óg badly need a goal at this stage, and it finally arrived moments later. A superb ball lofted in from the wing by Conor Fulham was parried out by the Dunlavin goalie, the ball spilled out and was seemingly kneed across the goal line in the scramble, possibly by Daniel Webb, to set up a grandstand finish as the scoreboard now read 3-8 to 1-11 in the 63rd minute. Possession of the kickout was crucial. Daniel Dawson duly gathered it and laid off to Martin Stack who registered his fourth of the evening. Both sides traded chances in the dying embers of the game but the hosts held out for the win. Dunlavin: Tom McGuirk; William Kennedy, Seanie Phelan, Rory Martin; Mark Murtagh, Mark Reid, Mikey O’Rourke; Henry Healy, Aaron Phelan; Mj Moran, Tom Moran (0-1), Eoin Murtagh (1-0); Daire Wright (0-1, f), Shane O’Rourke (0-3), Martin Stack (2-4, 1f). Subs: Daniel Dawson, Harry Coleburn, Mossy Lawlor. Éire Óg Greystones: Billy Norman; James Wood, Michael Cannon, Thade Shanahan; David Dunne (0-1), Stephen Kelly, Peter Keane; Darren Hayden (0-6, 6f), David Rooney (0-1, f); James Cranley (0-1), Conor Fulham, Sean Cranley; Daniel Webb (1-0), Daniel Keane (0-1), Gavin O’Shea (0-1). Subs: Daire Devine, Cian Hynes, Luke Bradley, Cillian Keane. Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)