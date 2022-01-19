Deadly Driver can’t be stopped as Enniskerry cruise past Bree United

Enniskerry YC 5

Bree United 1

Enniskerry welcomed Wexford outfit Bree United to Berryfield for the LFA Junior Cup clash last weekend.

The home side got off to a bright start when Ash Driver opened the scoring in the first half with a long-range shot which caught the ‘keeper out with the low sun making it hard to see.

Bree put the pressure on straight after with some nicely weighted balls over the top which were well received by Laura Bennette, who cleared every ball.

It wasn’t long before a nice through ball from Ash Driver set Olivia Flanagan on her way and with a cool head she lobbed the keeper with the ball dipping just under the crossbar, giving the Co. Wicklow side a deserved 2-0 lead.

After half-time, we started to witness a different game with Bree coming out stronger in the first 10 minutes. The girls kept their head, and after Chloe Traynor showed great determination to keep the ball in play on the left wing, the ball made its way to Ash Driver who again found the net to make it 3-0.

With about 10 minutes left, Bree pulled back a goal which was well worked and built up from a few well worked chances. This was the turning point and Enniskerry needed to keep their composure in order not to get themselves into a last-ditch battle.

With that, Ash Driver floated in a corner, and she fired straight into the net to become Enniskerry’s hat-trick hero.

Before they called it a day, Sophie Nolan, a lightning bolt, was rewarded for one of her magical runs as she passed the last defender and deservedly slotted it home past the Bree goalkeeper.

On to the next round now which takes place on Sunday, January 23, against St. Pats in Irishtown Stadium.