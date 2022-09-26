Deadly dozen for wizard Will as Avondale claim under-11 hurling title after cracking final with Dwyers

Avondale 0-13

Michael Dwyers 0-12

It was a scintillating clash between two evenly matched sides in the under-11 Group 2 hurling final between Avondale and Michael Dwyers at Ballinakill on Saturday morning.

Avondale emerged as champions after a narrow victory, with talisman Will Phelan scoring a whopping 12 points during the contest.

It was Avondale who got off to the quicker start with Will Phelan and Eoghan Doyle scoring inside the opening couple of minutes to give their side the advantage.

Avondale looked to break quickly after turning over possession but were often met with a resilient Michael Dwyer’s back line consisting of Bobby Murphy and Jack Andrulene.

Michael Dwyers bounced back after five minutes and found their first point of the contest through Padraig Byrne after a fineteam move and some good play from Josh House and Maccon Keane.

Will Phelan stretched the ’Dales’ lead once more with a couple of fantastic solo points. Eoin O’Neill’s side did respond with further scores from Padraig Byrne and Josh House.

With half-time edging closer, Avondale looked to use Will Phelan again, and the prolific scorer added another four points before the break to send his side for refreshments with a three-point lead behind them.

The first score of the second period was always going to be vital and Michael Dwyers got themselves back into the game after a high tempo start to the half.

The introduction of Dylan Cullen also proved to pay off, with the forward causing trouble for the Avondale defence after entering the game.

Two points from Conor O’Neill, who was an engine in the midfield, and another from Padraig Byrne levelled the game after just five minutes played in the second half.

With it looking like the tie was turning in the favour of Michael Dwyers, Will Phelan added another two points to his tally which included a terrific over the shoulder strike from an acute angle.

Once again, Michael Dwyers fought back and levelled the game again after points from Padraig Byrne and Dylan Cullen. With the final whistle edging closer,

Will Phelan scored two frees and an excellent point from distance to give his team a three-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Michael Dwyers looked to use the likes of Padraig Byrne and Dylan Cullen at every opportunity in the final moments and the pair added another score each, but they ran out of time with Avondale being crowned champions following a cracker of a final.

Avondale: Ollie Evans; Padraic Bolton, Paudi Byrne, Oisin O’Toole, Daniel Statkevicius, Mark Rice, Callan Keogh, Aidan Kelly, Will Phelan (0-12, 5f), Josh Porter, Eoghan Doyle (0-1), Kearney McLindon, Zane Curran, Nathan Barrett, Gerard Heffernan.

Michael Dwyers: Robbie Bowes; Bobby Murphy, John Patrick O’Keefe, Killian Leeson, Jack Andrulene, Cohen Cullen, Conor O’Neill (0-2), Daniel O’Neill, Harry Keogh, Josh House (0-1), Flynn Boland, Padraig Byrne (0-7, 3f), Maccon Keane, Conor Nolan, James Byrne, Dylan Cullen (0-2), Manus Byrne, Luke Scully, Tommy Roche.

Referee: James Phelan (St. Pats)