Deadly Donard get the better of brave Kilcoole in U14 ‘B’ Plate final

The Kilcoole team who were beaten by Donard-The Glen in the under-14 'B' Plate final in Ballinakill.

The scoreline in camogie’s U-14 ‘B’ Plate final at Ballinakill on Monday evening was a tribute to the superior skills of Donard-The Glen but it did not do justice to the efforts of Kilcoole.

Donard had some really classy hurlers in their team, and they were in their element in the first half with the wind be at their backs, building up a commanding 9-4 to nil lead at the break.

The westerners opened their scoring with a point inside the first three minutes and the flood gates opened soon after.

One marvelled at the hurling skills of midfielder Ciara Whelan and centre-forward Laila Darcy, who between them contributed 4-4.

Against the wind Kilcoole were under immense pressure but they stuck bravely to their defensive duties.

Megan and Seonagh Kelly, Hannah McDermott and Ella Sheeran hurled defiance at their opponents all the way.

Even though the going was tough, Kilcoole still persevered. Ornagh McDermott, Faye Flynn and Mairead Kruger had willing accomplices in their effort to stem the tide.

Nevertheless, the traffic was one way towards the Kilcoole goal. Seren Watters, Leila McGrath and Clodagh Kelly chipped in another five goals together, leaving Kilcoole with a huge mountain to climb, trailing 9-4 to nil at half-time.

However, with the wind supporting them in the second half, Kilcoole fared much better in general play, at times putting serious pressure on the Donard goal but unfortunately, they just could not get the sliotar across the line for a score.

You see, Donard’s defensive resilience was as effective in protecting their ‘house’ as the forwards were at pilfering scores.

Yet the fact that Donard were restricted to a goal from Ciara Whelan and single points by Laila Darcy and Seren Watters in the second half was a tribute to a better performance by Kilcoole.

After the game the trophy was presented to Donard’s joint captains Amy Davis and Aine Martin by Ivor Lehane, Chairman of the Camogie Board.

Donard-The Glen: Lilly Whitty, Aine Martin Saoirse Vennigan, Meabh Doyle, Seren Watters (2-1), Layla McGrath (2-0), Ruby Brophy, Ciara Whelan (4-2), Kate Ryan, Amy Davis, Laila Darcy (1-3), Orla Sinnott, Lucy Miley Vanessa Costello, Clodagh Kelly (1-0), Emma Hayden, Aoibheann Allen.

Kilcoole: Ciara Keating, Seonagh Kelly, Megan Kelly, Hannah McDermott, Lilly Thomas, Ella Sheeran, Hannah O’Brien, Faye Flynn, Mairead Kruger, Ornagh McDermott, Mia Courtney, Alanie Flood, Holly Ilveen, Zia Mahon, Emily Orange, Ailbhe Kelly.

Referee: Niamh Colfer (Annacurra)