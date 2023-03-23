Deadly Dominican College edge classy Coláiste Chraobh Abhann in ‘A’ Shield final

Dominican College 8-5

Coláiste Craobh Abhann 6-8

The Wicklow LGFA Junior ‘A’ Colleges Shield final, played at St. Patrick’s GAA ground on March 21, turned into a humdinger of a game.

The omens weren’t good prior to the game with a strong breeze blowing down into the clubhouse end suggesting the likelihood of a game of two halves.

However, both halves were contested in an even manner, with the wind being handled well by both sides when playing into it.

In addition, both sides had lethal players lining out at full-forward, with Keelin Dodd from the Kilcoole college and Alannah Delahunt from the Dominican school both in great form and finishing with healthy scoring totals.

Craobh Abhainn had the perceived advantage of the breeze in the first half, but it was Wicklow who scored first with a Reena Fleming point in the opening minute.

Keelin Dodd struck gold for the Kilcoole girls in her first attack when she netted her first goal.

Coláiste Craobh Abhainn enjoyed a bit of dominance in the early minutes and Issy Parker pointed to ease then into a goal lead. This was short lived as Dominican centre-forward Abbey Gray goaled a free to level play at 1-1 each.

Jessica Quinn and Amy Lalor were giving Dominican a little bit of a pull in the middle third of the field and helping to keep the Kilcoole girls at bay. However, points from Keelin Dodd (2) and another from Issy Parker had the Goosebank school ahead by 1-4 to 1-1 at the halfway stage in the half.

Alannah Delahunt reduced the leeway with a point (it should have been a goal) but Keelin Dodd responded with a great goal from a first-time volley as the ball was crossed into her. 2-4 to 1-2 now but Allanah Delahunt immediately responded with a goal to reduce the gap back to two points.

Points from Anna Doyle and Dodd again restored the gap to four points. Delahunt pointed for Dominican again, but Jasmine Bishop responded for the Kilcoole girls with a point. The score stood at 2-7 to 2-3 in favour of the Kilcoole college as half-time approached but another goal from Alannah Delahunt left the minimum between the sides at the break. 2-7 to 3-3 in favour of the Kilcoole students.

The opening ten minutes of the second half looked like a straight shootout between Keelin Dodd and Alannah Delahunt. The Kilcoole girl extended her side’s lead when she guided the ball to the net with her hand in the opening minute. Alannah responded with a goal from a free, but Dodd was back with another Kilcoole goal after eight minutes.

The score was now 4-7 to 4-3 but back came Allanah Delahunt with another goal to leave just the minimum between the sides after ten minutes.

Excitement was rising among the travelling support which both sides brought with them, and a great battle was being fought. The scoring rate dropped off from here on to the end, but the excitement levels remained.

Keelin Dodd pointed a free and when Aoife Tivnan followed with another goal on the 15-minute mark, the Kilcoole girls were now five points to the good. However, Dominican had a great last fifteen minutes. 1-1 from Abbey Grey and a point from Allanah Delahunt brought the sides level at 6-5 to 5-8 at full-time.

The game now moved into two periods of extra-time. The Wicklow school had the better of the exchanges in the first half of extra-time. Two goals from Abbey Grey and Alannah Delahunt left them six points ahead at the break.

A great goal from a free by Keelin Dodd reduced the leeway in the second half but Dominican held on to win a great game by 8-5 to 6-8.

The Junior ‘A’ Shield was presented to Dominican College captain Amy Lalor by referee Eddie Leonard.

Dominican Collage: Isabella Grey; Sarah McAuliffe, Abbie Byrne, Meave Green; Emily Bunce, Erica Byrne, Lauren Beacon; Jessica Quinn, Amy Lalor; Grace Donohue, Abbey Grey (3-1). Reena Fleming (0-1); Aoife Marah, Alannah Delahunt (5-3), Grace Ryan. Subs: Zoe Brazier, Keelagh Young, Saoirse O’Brien, Emma Lalor, Katie Lalor, Katie Goulding.

Coláiste Craobh Abhann: Katie Hannon; Aoife Keating, Leisha Summers, Rachel Bayle; Siofra Brady, Sarah Heatly, Aoife Tivnan (1-0); Yasmin Bishop (0-1), Anna Doyle (0-1); Nicole McCauly, Ruby Parker, Ella Davis; Elisha Elliot, Keelin Dodd (5-4), Issy Parker (0-2). Subs: Grace Donohue, Ailbhe Fagan, Kerry Gray, Claire Ginty, Naoise Lowe, Grace Ryan.

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St Patrick’s)