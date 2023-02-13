Deadly Diarmuid Masterson delivers for Wicklow as Tyrone push Garden hurlers all the way!

Wicklow 0-15

Tyrone 0-12

Wicklow’s hurlers got themselves back into the promotion race in the league with this late, late three points win over tigerish Tyrone in their Division 2B game at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday.

But they got over the line only just. For with a few exceptions, this was another less than inspiring performance by the team with the three winning points coming in the dying minutes of the match.

Alarmingly Wicklow again repeated the fatal mistakes of the Meath game - not showing up after half-time and allowing Tyrone to dominate the third quarter and look likely winners at that stage.

Tyrone achieved promotion from the Nicky Rackard in 2022, convincingly beat London 1-26 to 1-18 in their opening game and proved opponents not to be trifled with. London are never easy to beat at any time and Wicklow have them up next.

Thankfully we had wing forward Diarmuid Masterson on song on Sunday, firing on all cylinders he got us over the line with his super, saving points.

Thankfully, this win puts Wicklow back in the race to grab one of the play-off, promotion spots. But we must improve our game immeasurably if we are to be sure of beating London next time out, and even more especially against Donegal and Sligo away.

With virtually the last puck of the match Tyrone had one last chance of securing a draw. Awarded a free in front of the Wicklow posts, Tyrone’s ace free-taker Michael Little tried to blast to net through a wall of Wicklow defenders, but thankfully the shot was saved.

That’s how close Wicklow’s fortunes hung by a thread in this game. However, a win is a win and we’ll take it.

﻿Wicklow were first out of the blocks and that man Diarmuid Masterson gave Wicklow the lead twice in the first five minutes. He was really on top of his game.

But Tyrone also showed they were up for the fight as winger CJ McGourty and full- forward Lorcan Devlin posted answering points.

Andy O’Brien, who lined out at corner-forward, converted a free but later missed with another from distance near the sideline. A portent perhaps of Wicklow’s in/out performance.

Fed by full-forward David Maloney, Gavin Weir pilfered a point to put Wicklow 0-4 to 0-2 ahead.

Minutes later winger Sean Duffin floated a glorious lineball between the Wicklow sticks. Tyrone had not gone away. Lorcan Devlin exchanged points with Padraig Doyle while Masterson again showed his class for Wicklow as they led 0-6 to 0-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Christy Moorehouse replaced the injured Padraig Doyle. With defences tending to dominate, the teams registered just one point each in the second quarter. Luke Evans raised a white flag for Wicklow while Tyrone’s sharp-shooting free-taker Michael Little hit the mark in injury time.

Wicklow went in leading 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

Andrew Kavanagh was having a stormer at full-back for Wicklow and his side-kick Ben Kearney was brilliant as well.

This was fortunate for Wicklow as Tyrone came out for the second half with guns blazing. CJ McCourty and free specialist Michael Little had the sides deadlocked at 0-7 after just six minutes.

Casey O’Brien went to his bench at half-time to beef up his attack, introducing Seanie Germaine and Padraig O’Toole. Tyrone were now ominously ahead as Little did the business once again from a free.

Not for the first time Diarmuid Masterson was Wickow’s knight in shining armour, riding to the rescue with another leveller - 0-8 apiece. Christy Moorehouse stroked a delicious point over his shoulder.

But Tyrone were still looking the more threatening at that stage. Sean Duffin launched a missile at the Wicklow net but thankfully Conor McNally brought off a super save at the expense of a 65. Phew. Tyrone restricted to a levelling point from Little.

Into the last quarter and 0-9 to 0-9. Still all to play for.

At last Wicklow were starting to recover from their second-half jitters. Substitute Padraig Toole made his mark alongside Luke Evans, putting Wicklow 0-11 to 0-9 ahead.

But they were not in their comfort zone by any means. Tyrone’s Michael Little made it a one-point game. And when Christy Moorehouse grabbed his second point, Little fired two more Tyrone missiles between the sticks.

The teams now deadlocked at 0-12 apiece. Into the closing minutes. Nail-biting time.

Christy Moorehouse put a free wide from almost in front of the posts. Uncharacteristic. Further anxiety for his team

Entering injury time, sub Seanie Germaine edged Wicklow back in front. And then Diarmuid Masterson rode to the rescue once more with two beauties which meant that Tyrone needed a goal to secure a draw and a share of the spoils.

Tyrone got that chance with only seconds remaining on the referee’s watch. They won a free to the right of the posts. Dissent followeded and the ref moved the sliotar straight in front of the posts.

Up stepped free-taker Michael Little, eyeing a wall of Wicklow defenders facing him. Everyone took a deep breath.

Little released the trigger. The Wicklow wall stood tall. Shot saved and the final whistle sounded seconds later.

Wicklow got there by the proverbial skin of their teeth.

Wicklow: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Andrew Kavanagh, Luke Evans (0-2); Eoghan Byrne, John Henderson, Martin O’Brien; Luke Maloney, Padraig Doran; Gavin Weir (0-1), Padraig Doyle (0-1), Diarmuid Masterson (0-6); Mikey Lee, David Maloney, Andy O’Brien (0-1, f). Subs: Christy Moorehouse (0-2, 1f) for P Doyle (14), Seanie Germaine (0-1) for G Weir and Padraig O’Toole (0-1) for A O’Brien (h/t), Mark Murph for M Lee (52), Sam O’Dowd for L Maloney (65).

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton; Oran McKee, Ruairi Devlin, Tiernan Morgan; Ruairi Slane, Chris Kearns, Conal Devlin; Sean Paul McKernan, Bryan McGurk; CJ McCourty (0-2), Conor Grogan, Sean Duffin (0-1, s/l); Michael Little (0-7, 6f, 1 65), Lorcan Devlin (0-2), Liam Dunphy. Subs: Anthony Crossan for S McKernan (44), Fionn Devlin for L Dunphy (66).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth)

