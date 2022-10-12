Deadly Dan Keane delivers classy captain’s speech after Éire Óg victory

Éire Óg captain Dan Keane was a proud man climbing those steps in the stand in Aughrim last Saturday to collect the cup having helped his side to victory over Annacurra in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship final.

The captain played a serious leadership role on the field of play and his speech covered all the impoirtant matters and was delivered with style and passion.

“To Annacurra, we knew that if we got you in the final, it would be a battle,” he began. “Every single time we play you it’s a battle. It’s never easy. We’ve watched your videos. We’ve seen your matches. You are a hard-working team, full of intensity. I knew you were going to throw everything at us today.

“The first half, nothing in it. The second half, nothing in it. Probably when you went down a man it was ideal for us because we could stretch out the field that bit more, but lads ye are serious players and I’ve no doubt you’ll be back here again next year,” he said.

“To all our fans, club members and family members, we appreciate the efforts you have made all year to get to games, especially today. We know it’s an effort to get to these games but we hope we made you proud today. Thanks again,” he said.

At times like this it can be easy to forget or overlook people who have helped get you to where you are by virtue of previous adventures. Not so with Dan Keane and the former Éire Óg management team.

“Among the crowd, and they’re at every single match, are our former management team who have put so many years into this team and I’d like to say thanks for a ll the efforts you out in. It’d always remembered and highly appreciated,” he said.

“To our current management team: Chris Traynor, Adrian Coyle, Danny Hynes, Sean Keane, Bryan Keavney and John Lane, lads, we’re after having a savage year. All year the efforts have been great, very enjoyable, Today is just rewards for all the efforts on and off the pitch you put in. Well done, lads,” he added.

The Wicklow journey now complete and a Leinster campaign to look forward to, Keane reflected on the start of the journey and paid tribute to one man who was unable to grace the field on county final day but who played a massive role in getting the team there.

“At the start of the year, the players and management all met at the clubhouse. We wrote out actions for the year and how we would get to them, and we had two main outputs.

“The first output was winning the league. A few months ago, we ticked that box. The second one was to win the championship. Delighted now to have ticked that one off.

“Sam Thompson, unfortunately, you could only play a bit part today due to injury. Sam, you’re a class act.

“Delighted to have you back this year, you’re one of the best forwards in the county hands down and we’re delighted to have got the job done today for you,” he said.