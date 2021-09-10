Dates and times of opening weekend of football championships revealed

Defending champions Baltinglass won't see action on the weekend of the first round proper of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior 'A' football championships but there are some big guns down to do battle across what should be a very exciting weekend in the Garden County.

The dates and times of this year’s opening round proper of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior ‘A’ football championships have been confirmed by Wicklow GAA with the action getting underway with gusto on Friday, September 24, with the Junior ‘A’ meeting of Éire Óg Greystones and Shillelagh-Coolboy in Rathnew at 7.30pm.

The Senior battle throws in the following afternoon when the winners of the preliminary round battle between neightbours Bray Emmets and Éire Óg Greystones will face Rathnew in Aughrim at 3pm. That’s followed by the meeting of St Patrick’s and Newtown with Casey O’Brien’s men hoping for another positive result following their dispatching of Éire Óg in the preliminary round two weeks ago.

The always fascinating Darcy Sands Intermediate football championship gets off to an exciting start later on Saturday evening when An Tóchar take on Laragh in Ashford at 5pm, Annacurra face Hollywood in Baltinglass at the same time, last year’s Junior ‘A’ champions Valleymount meet Ballinacor in Avondale at 6pm and Ballymanus and Kilmacanogue lock horns in Rathnew at 7pm.

Two very appetising clashes in the Senior championship on Sunday. Dunlavin will meet Blessington in the opening game of the day in Aughrim at 1.30pm and then Donard-The Glen, fresh up from Intermediate ranks, will line out against the giant killers Kiltegan in Baltinglass at 3pm.

Neighbours Rathnew and St Patrick’s will enjoy a repeat of next Thursday’s Johnny Foc Cup final when they meet in the Junior ‘A’ championship at 4pm in Aughrim while Hollywood and Aughrim will face off in Roundwood at the same time.

Friday, September 24

(Extra-time, if necessary, in all games)

Junior A Football Championship Round 1

At Rathnew: Éire Óg Greystones v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm

Saturday, September 25

Senior Football Championship Round 1

At Aughrim: Bray Emmets/Eire Og v Rathnew, 3pm

Senior Football Championship Round 1

At Aughrim: St Patrick’s v Newtown, 5pm

Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

At Ashford: An Tóchar v Laragh, 5pm

At Baltinglass: Annacurra v Hollywood, 5pm

Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

At Avondale: Valleymount v Ballinacor, 6pm

At Rathnew: Ballymanus v Kilmacanogue, 7pm

Sunday, September 26

Senior Football Championship Round 1

At Aughrim: Dunlavin v Blessington, 1.30pm

At Baltinglass: Donard-The Glen v Kiltegan, 3pm

Junior A Football Championship Round 1

At Aughrim: Rathnew v St Patrick’s, 4pm

At Roundwood: Aughrim v Hollywood, 4pm)