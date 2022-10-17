Darren O’Neill fires Donard-The Glen to glory with late goal

The Donard-The Glen team celebrate after winning the Junior 'C' football championship final in Aughrim.

Donard-The Glen 1-8

Blessington 0-10

My faith in Wicklow football is rekindled after witnessing an epic encounter between Donard-The Glen and Blessington in the Junior ‘C’ football final at Aughrim on Sunday.

This was a game that truly had everything: two committed combatants, high drama, tension and low scoring, and the result hanging in the balance until the last kick of the ball.

Into the last of the five minutes of injury time, Donard-The Glen were still two points adrift. At that stage, their chances seemed utterly hopeless.

But hark! They won a free close to Blessington’s goal. Up stepped specialist free-taker and full-forward Liam Mullen. Would he try to beat a packed goal-line? Indeed, he had no choice but to go for it.

He launched a rocket, aimed just underneath the crossbar. It was parried. The ball did yo-yo bounces close to the line. It squirmed towards the left goal post where Darren O’Neill got a fist to it and squeezed it over the line.

No more time left. The final whistle sounded. Unbridled rejoicing and celebration by Donard-The Glen team and supporters, unimaginable heartbreak for Blessington.

This was a ‘C’ football final and few of us thought Blessington and Donard-The Glen could scale such heady heights. But they did and in style. If Oisin McConville gets the same return from the county team, just maybe we might see Wicklow in a good place again.

The Blessington goal was also in high drama at the start, with keeper Barry Behan bringing off two super saves in quick succession as Donard sought to hit their opponents with a telling blow early on.

The teams are west Wicklow neighbours but this was a fight to the death.

Exchanges moved up and down the field at lightening pace, no quarter asked or given by either team. Conditions were wet and difficult, the rain came, but the players never balked, they gave it their all.

Eleven minutes gone before we had the opening score for Blessington by full-forward Jake O’Kelly. Corner-forward Ray O’Halloran levelled for Donard two minutes later, so setting the template for the exchanges.

On 16 minutes Donard-The Glen down to 14 men after Harry Mangan received a straight red card. Referee Conor Doyle indicated it was for use of the elbow. Jake O’Kelly and Liam Mullen (free) swapped points once more and the sides deadlocked again at 0-2 each.

Blessington were finding it difficult to get the best use from the extra man. Donard-The Glen redoubled their efforts and forged ahead by 27 minutes 0-4 to 0-3, with Liam Mullen on fire with his free taking, one of the points from a very acute angle indeed.

Barry O’Donovan, one of three Blessington players rolling back the years, levelled it for a fourth time by half-time. However, Blessington will not be too pleased with their use of the extra man. Or lack of it.

In stark contrast Donard were making light of their numerical disadvantage.

After the interval pep talk Blessington resumed with more urgency in their play. They also beefed up their team with fresh legs, springing Sean Byrne and Michael Nugent from the bench.

Sean Byrne made an immediate impact with a point after the restart, and he was joined later on the scoresheet by Bryan Carroll, centre-forward Alan Ellis and Killian O’Connell as Blessington opened up an 0-8 to O-5 gap at the end of the third quarter.

But determined Donard-The Glen had not gone away. Made of stern stuff, Donard continued to make light of their numerical disadvantage. Blessington seemed unable to go in for the kill. Ray Halloran swung over two beauties for Donard, bringing it back to a one-point game again, O-8 to 0-7.

Less than five minutes normal time left on the clock and Blessington were also down to 14 men. Midfielder Gavin Murray embraced a second yellow.

The tension was unbearable. Fans were cheering everything, errors by their opponents as well as good work by their own team. Donard’s Liam Mullen squeezed a point in between two beauties by Bryan Carroll for Blessington.

Blessington ahead by two 0-10 to 0-8. All bar two of Donard’s eight points had come from frees.

For the hour, Liam Mullen pulled only one free wide of the Blessington posts.

The clock showing just one of the five injury time minutes remaining. Defending a one-score lead is the most perilous position for a team to be in approaching the end of any match.

After this final Blessington can testify to that fact. Sixty seconds remaining and the clock ticking. Donard awarded a free in front of goal. Free-taker supreme Liam Mullen went for broke.

He had to. It was all or nothing at that stage. His pile-driver was parried. It bobbed around. One forward tried his luck but could not hit the jackpot. The ball squirmed to the left side of Barry Behan’s goal. It found Darren O’Neill. He got a fist to it and squeezed the ball inside the post.

Donard-The Glen in seventh heaven. Blessington in utter despair.

Such are the fruits of the football game. Congrats to both teams for serving us with such a tasty morsel. Overall, football was the real winner.

Donard-The Glen: James Walsh; Willie Eager, Oisin Traynor, Aaron Moody; Daniel Furlong, Rory Toomey, Jack Keogh; Darren O’Neill (1-0); Niall Curran; James Eager, Edward Flynn, Harry Mangan; Thomas Dwyer, Liam Mullen (0-5, 5f), Ray Halloran (0-3, 1f). Subs: Conor Kearney for T Dwyer, Shane Eager for J Keogh.

Blessington: Barry Behan; Damien Breen, Stephen Flanagan, Killian O’Connell (0-1); David Williamson, Glen Farrell, Danny Sarkauskas; Gavin Murray, Barry O’Donovan (0-1; Robert Richardson, Alan Ellis (0-1), Bryan Carroll (0-3); Conor Dolan, Jake O’Kelly (0-2), Dean McGarr (0-1). Subs: Sean Byrne (0-1) for D Sarauskas, Michael Nugent for C Dolan, Ian Richardson for D Breen, Adam Murphy for D McGarr.

Referee: Conor Doyle (Coolkenno)