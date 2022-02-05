Darragh Lynch ‘raring to go’ for 2022 season with the Seagulls

Darragh Lynch of Bray Wanderers during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Shamrock Rovers II and Bray Wanderers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin in 2020.

2021 will not go down in the history books as a good year. That is especially true for Darragh Lynch. The 18-year-old year old had high hopes having broken onto the scene in 2020 but an injury in a pre-season friendly would ensure that he didn’t kick a single ball.

Now he is back. He is fit. And he is ready to make up for lost time.

“It was very frustrating because to get injured in pre-season and be out for the whole year isn’t the most ideal thing”, Lynch understates. “But I did my rehab all of last year and this year I’m coming back stronger.

“Last year I spent it sitting in the stands and waiting the whole year thinking it would be my breakthrough year; it was just one step back but this year I can do what I was hoping to do last year instead.”

Standing in his way could be Kurtis Byrne, Rob Manley and Ben Feeney but Lynch is relishing the challenge of forcing his way into Pat Devlin’s plans.

“I’ll be hoping to prove my worth and it pushes you to be better than you have been. It’s good to have competition in the team.

“Well, they’ve got the height on me so they’re definitely more of an aerial threat! I’d like to think having the ball on the ground would be easier for me and getting in behind. They’d hold the ball up and win the headers and I can play off them if we play two up top.

“I’m raring to go. I’m as ready as I can be for the start of the season.

“He’ll (Devlin) pick his best 11 and he’ll pick his best 18 and if you’re in it or you’re not in it; you deal with it and you go back to training next week and try to prove yourself.”

Lynch’s plans for 2022 are straightforward; make it a year to remember after a year to forget.

“Firstly, I have to get on the pitch and then start scoring goals. That’ll come this year. I’ve to work twice as hard now because I’m a bit older and a bit more experienced so I want to make up for last year and then push on and see what happens.”