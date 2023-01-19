Darragh Byrne flying the Wicklow GAA refereeing flag in Qatar this weekend

Referee Darragh Byrne with the two captains, Donal Keogan of Meath and Daragh Foley of Carlow, before the O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 1 match between Carlow and Meath at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

A Leinster Junior club football final, the O’Byrne Cup meeting of Carlow and Meath and now a refereeing gig in Qatar of all places, the career of Ballymanus referee Darragh Byrne is certainly flying high at the moment.

Byrne landed in the Gulf state on Thursday, and he will take charge of a number of games in the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce M.E. Football League in Doha Sports Park on Saturday.

The Wicklow Senior football final referee of 2021, Byrne will have an early start as he takes charge of Kerry v Arabian Celts at 10.20am, although that will be the fifth game of the day, with the action getting underway at 9am due to the heat.

Darragh will be refereeing games at Intermediate and Senior level with many former inter-county players expected to be involved.

Among the referees joining the Wicklow official will be Offaly’s Eamonn O’Connor and Down’s Ciaran Brannigan to name just two.

Darragh had the honour of refereeing the Leinster Junior club football final between Meath’s Castletown and Wexford’s Adamstown in early December while he was also in charge of Carlow and Meath for Colm O’Rourke’s opening game with the Royals in the O’Byrne Cup.