Dara Rochford and Paul O’Keeffe help Bray Emmets secure points

Rathnew 2-9

Bray Emmets 1-14

Bray Emmets made a successful start to their SFL Division 1 football league campaign when they overcame Rathnew in Rathnew on Friday night last, March 10.

Played on a cold, calm night without a hint of a breeze, this was a keenly contested game, played at a lively pace all through, and the outcome was finely balanced right to the end.

Indeed, it needed a great block by Paul O’Keeffe, when he saved point-blank from Ross Quinn in extra-time, to ensure that the Emmets got over the line in the end. For the veteran Bray net minder, this was redemption as he had erred earlier in the game and had played a part in both Rathnew goals.

The visitors were quickly out of the blocks and had two points on the board from Des Kelly and Ben McCormack in the opening minutes.

Rathnew settled and centre-back JT Hayden began to move forward in support of the attack. An attempted shot for a point from Hayden dropped short and deceived Paul O’Keeffe. The ball dropped behind him into the Bray net and Rathnew were ahead after five minutes.

Eddie Doyle added a point on eight minutes and when Sean Coffey added another Rathnew were a goal to the good. Centre-back James Healy pulled back a point.

On the quarter-hour mark, Bray Emmets had an unexpected break. Full-forward Rory Gunning shot weakly for a goal. Goalkeeper Dylan Keogh appeared to have the shot covered but allowed the ball creep over the line.

Des Kelly (from a free) and Theo Smyth exchanged points with about 10 minutes of normal time left in the half.

Eddie Doyle brought the sides level at 1-4 each as play swung from end to end with the lively pace continuing from both sides. James Healy restored the Bray lead before JT Hayden and Paul O’Keeffe renewed their acquaintance.

This time the Rathnew centre-back was short with an effort for a point and the goalie lost control of the ball in the goalmouth. He was adjudged to have fouled the ball on the ground and a penalty resulted. Eddie Doyle dispatched the spot kick to leave the home side ahead by two points as half-time approached.

Doyle added a further point from a free, but Rathnew suffered a blow when they lost the influential JT Hayden to injury. They had earlier lost midfielder Ciaran Coffey and were forced into a rearrangement of their forces.

The Emmets pulled back two points from Des Kelly frees in a lengthy period of added time to leave the homesters ahead by 2-5 to 1-7 at the half-time break.

Just as in the opening half, Bray Emmets hit the ground running straight from the throw in on the restart. Des Kelly pointed a free to level. Substitute Brian Nesbitt put them one point ahead and Des Kelly added another free. Bray looked to be on their way.

Eddie Doyle halted the charge with a point from play, but the home side had a narrow escape when goalie Dylan Keogh deflected a Dara Rochford effort over the bar when a goal looked almost certain. 1-11 to 2-6 in favour of Bray at this stage.

Seventeen minutes had passed before William Moorehouse reduced the deficit to a point with a score from play. Scores were harder to get as two well organised defences closed down the space and the scoring opportunities. Both sides also lost players to black cards. Jody Merrigan from the home side while Bray Emmets were minus Des Kelly and Cathal O’Duallachain at different times.

Des Kelly and Eddie Doyle exchanged points from frees as Bray battled strongly to hold their slender lead. Brian Nesbitt pushed that lead to two points, but another Doyle pointed free closed the gap to the minimum again.

Rathnew missed two scorable chances as the game moved into the time added period. Eddie Doyle saw an effort from a free came back off an upright while Eoin Doyle was wide from play. Paul O’Keeffe denied Ross Quinn a goal and substitute Dara Rochford scored the insurance point with the fist just before the call of time. The final score was Bray Emmets 1-14, Rathnew 2-9.

Bray Emmets: Paul O’Keeffe; Cormac Martin, Sam Kearney, Finn Green; Cathal O’Duallachain, James Healey (0-2), Dave Martin; Rob Walsh, Ronan McMahon; Ben McCormack (0-1), Des Kelly (0-7, 6f), Dara Lohan; Daire O’Hannaigh, Rory Gunning (1-0), Paul Cunningham. Subs: Brian Nesbitt (0-2, 1f), Dara Rochford (0-2)

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Jack Healy, Jamie Snell, Euan Colbert: William Moorehouse (1-0), JT Hayden (1-0), Garry Byrne; Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth (0-1); Eddie Doyle (1-6, 1-4f) Jody Merrigan, Jonah Graham; Eoin Doyle, Sean Coffey (0-1), Jack Manley. Subs: Mark Doyle, Calum Clarke, Ross Quinn, Toby Curran, Fionn O’Sullivan.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)