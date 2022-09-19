’Dales prove unbreakable against Aughrim in Intermediate camogie semi-final

Avondale's Mairead Dunne is first to this ball during the semi-final against Aughrim.

The Aughrim team who lost out to Avondale in the Intermediate camogie county semi-final on Sunday.

The Avondale team who defeated Aughrim to reach the Intermediate camogie final where they will take on Annacurra.

Avondale 2-6

Aughrim 0-8

Scenes of relief and celebration from an Avondale perspective greeted Max Molloy’s final whistle after almost 39 minutes of a frantic and bruising second half in this thoroughly entertaining Intermediate camogie semi-final against Aughrim in Pearse’s Park on Sunday.

While supporters of the Rathdrum team were calling for the final whistle there were a number of long stoppages for injuries in the second half, one of them a serious looking one for Lauren O’Reilly of Avondale who was carried off with what looked to be a foot injury so there was justification for lengthy stoppage time, and it certainly added to the drama.

The reason for the tension was the fact that Aughrim were desperately seeking a means to get back in touch with Avondale after a Lorraine Doyle 33 minutes into the second half looked to have given the ’Dales an unassailable 2-5 to 0-6 lead.

But Aughrim were launching everything at the Avondale rearguard but in Lyndsey Byrne, Mairead Dunne, Thea Cullen and Ava Breen Avondale have serious defensive warriors with Cullen frustrating Aughrim on numerous occasions over the course of this hard-hitting encounter.

The excellent Caitlin Olohan opened the scoring with a free she had won herself, but this was answered swiftly by a placed ball from the dynamic Shauna O’Shea would score all but one of her side’s eight points.

Avondale would register two wides in quick succession and Aughrim would do the same moments later but when the dust settles on this game it will be Aughrim who will look back on their seven misses over the course of this game, three from placed balls when the game was in the melting pot late on as a significant part of the reason for their exit of the championship.

Points from frees from Avondale’s Ciara Clancy and Aughrim’s O’Shea had us at 0-2 to 0-2 after 21 minutes but a long free from Olohan to Emma Byrne ended with the half-forward firing home a magnificent major courtesy of a wicked strike to the back of Holly Byrne’s net.

Aughrim, who didn’t appear to be playing with anything close to a sense of urgency or freedom, finished the first half relatively strongly with points from Shauna O’Shea (three, one free) while Kristy Byrne would also fire wide from a goal chance. Ciara Clancy’s converted free kept Avondale ahead by a single point at the break.

Strong words at the break from the Aughrim mentors sent the Granite City women back out with renewed energy but Katie O’Byrne could only watch as her early goal chance went wide, and Kristy Byrne would see her shot for a major saved by Lyndsey Byrne in the Avondale goal. You got that feeling that it might just not be Aughrim’s day.

Things didn’t look amazingly fortunate for Avondale either, though, as Holly Byrne was called into action twice in as many minutes, the second time to save a shot from Ciara Clancy.

A long delay followed for the injury to Avondale’s Lauren O’Reilly after Niamh Whelan had accidentally connected with her foot when pulling on a ball.

Avondale reacted better to the delay with Clancy firing over a free while Thea Cullen was making her presence felt at the back when clearing several Aughrim raids.

The Aughrim management realised action was required so they pushed Emma Keenan up to the full-forward line and brought in Aoife Healy to the half-back line. Keenan landed a wicked point with her first touch after the switch and Healy was electric in defence.

Another Clancy point pushed Avondale two clear and Thea Cullen interrupted another Aughrim attack followed by another and then another.

Aughrim then fired wide three times in a row, and they were left rocking when Lorraine Doyle goaled after great work from Ciara Clancy, Holly Ward and Skye Byrne.

Shauna O’Shea hit back with 33 on the clock but Caitlin Olohan replied.

Aughrim would throw the kitchen sink at Avondale in the dying seconds but they would find no way past the ’Dales who march on to face Annacurra in the county decider.

Avondale: Lyndsey Byrne; Mairead Dunne, Thea Cullen, Ava Breen; Kayleigh Fox, Orla Byrne, Claudia Turner; Katie Kennedy, Caitlin Olohan (0-2, 1f); Emma Byrne (1-0), Lauren O’Reilly, Hollie Ward; Lorraine Doyle (1-0), Ciara Clancy (0-4, 4f), Hannah Olohan. Subs: Skye Byrne, Aishling Byrne, Abbey Byrne, Aine Fogarty, Sarah Miley, Angle Kavanagh, Shannon Kearns, Naoise Baker.

Aughrim: Holly Byrne; Ciara O’Byrne, Aoife Connolly, Niamh Whelan; Shauna Rochford, Aoife Campbell, Emma Keenan (0-1); Kate Campbell, Sheenagh Byrne; Katie O’Byrne, Chloe Sheehy, Aoife O’Brien; Kristy Byrne, Shauna O’Shea (0-7, 3f), Willow Jordan. Subs: Rebecca McCarthy, Ava Whelan, Aoife Healy, Leah O’Hare, Sophie McCarthy, Holly Arthur.

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)