Crowley on fire as Bray Emmets battle back to win title

Bray Emmets 6-10

St Patrick’s 5-8

A superb second-half fight back from Bray Emmets saw them overturn an eight-point half-time deficit to defeat a talented St. Patrick’s side in the under-13 ‘A’ shield final at Newcastle last Saturday afternoon.

It was Pats who opened the scoring with a super Sean O’Brien point, however Bray responded immediately with a goal from Dylan Crowley after Darren Browne had done the donkey work in the build-up.

This goal seemed to spur the Wicklow town men to life, and they dominated next 15 minutes of the contest.

After O’Brien landed a beautiful point on the run, they plundered their first goal. A long, high ball in on top of big full-forward Nathan Duffy-Gough saw him break the ball into NJ Sinnott’s path and the pacey corner-forward rifled to the Bray net.

Their second goal came soon after when centre-back Cillian Czwalina hoisted a ball into the danger zone and it evaded attackers, defenders and goalkeeper to sit in the net.

Bray, however, responded to these setbacks with fire and fury. Browne, showing great work rate, fed centre-forward Conor Cooney for the north Wicklow side’s second goal and when a Crowley free dropped short into the St Pats net the contest was level 2-4 to 3-1 after 20 minutes.

St. Pats finished the half like a steam train. O’Brien gathered the ball 25 yards out and cut inside the Bray rearguard before drilling to the net. Two minutes later a ball punched across goal by O’Brien was inadvertently knocked to the net by an unfortunate Bray defender.

Points were exchanged but when Pats landed their fifth goal of the half through NJ Synnott the scoreline read 5-5 to 3-3 at the break.

Whatever Bray said at half-time worked because they had a goal inside 30 seconds. Cooney cut in off the wing before sticking one to the top corner of Darragh Cullen’s net. PJ Lane responded with a point for Pats but a run of six Bray points in a row, from Crowley (2), Cooney (3) and a delightful score on the run by Paul Farrell, had scores level with 10 minutes to go.

The momentum was completely with Bray at this stage and their defence was snuffing out any St. Pats attacks with Kalem Buckley especially catching the eye in the full-back line.

Duffy-Gough did edge Pats back in front, but Bray took the game by the scruff of the neck with two excellent goals.

An intricate play involving Cooney and Patrick Conneely saw them combine to set Crowley in on goal and he made no mistake. Moments later a hopeful Farrell point attempt dropped to the net killing the game as a contest.

Pats battled on with Duffy-Gough adding another free, but it was fitting that Dylan Crowley landed the last point after a tremendous display.

A cracking game of ball with Sean O’Brien, NJ Sinnott and Sam Goodbody performing well for St Pats.

For Bray, they came to life in the second half with Conor Cooney, Paul Farrell, Darren Browne and Buckley all exceptional. However, man of the match had to be Dylan Crowley who ended with a tally of 3-4.

Bray Emmets: Ryan Egan; Dylan Treacy, Kalem Buckley; Glenn McGlashan, Ordhan Bell, Tristan O’Neill; Joshua Delaney, Donnacha Clarke; Patrick Conneely (0-1), Paul Farrell (1-2), Conor Cooney (2-3); Darren Browne, Dylan Crowley (3-4). Subs: Niall Eglington, Aodhan Heaney, Killian Kearns, Conor Eglington.

St. Patricks: Daragh Cullen; Ross Doyle, Tom Donnellan; Dan Farrell, Cillian Czwalina (1-0), Ben O’Leary; Sam Goodbody, Sean O’Brien (2-3); Liam Cawley, PJ Lane (0-1), NJ Sinnott (2-2); Nathan Duffy-Gough (0-2), Jack Duffy. Subs: Tiernan Shortall, Charlie Gavin, Patrick Treanor, Eoin Treanor.

Referee: Tiarnán De Hál