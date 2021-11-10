Cronin: ‘I’m really proud of the players’ after Bray beat Galway

The honeymoon period following Bray Wanderers’ heroic victory over Galway United was stunningly short as off-field rumours dampened the euphoria generated in Eamonn Deacy Park. Gary Cronin masterminded the success over the Tribesmen, and he remains fully focussed on UCD and nothing else as he bids to guide the Seagulls back to the top flight.

He was quick to lavish praise on his side for standing up to be counted over 180 minutes. His defence was not breached in either leg and he knows that his troops were not fancied which makes the triumph all the sweeter.

“You look at the game on its merits; obviously it’s just a normal game of football but it’s different because of what’s at stake.

“We had the same game last year (playoff semi-final v Galway) at home and it didn’t work out for us whereas the reverse has happened this year and we got through. For myself and the staff, it’s great because it’s a step forward in relation to the play-offs. We’ve gone a step farther than last year and now we can have a crack at the final which is great. The significance of the result and the night itself is absolutely brilliant.

“I’m really proud of the players efforts yesterday. The preparation we’ve put in over the last five days in particular has been quite detailed. Ourselves and Galway – if you include the two late games last season – we’ve played seven times over the last 12 months. That’s a lot to play a team. I got the feeling that both teams have each other sussed out quite a bit. We know what each other are about; we’ve played Galway three times in the last two weeks, and they’ve all been the same type of games. The significance of the one on Sunday is that it was a packed crowd. A lot of stuff was stacked against us, but we were always confident that we could focus on the pitch and drown out the noise and we did it on the night. We had a bit of composure in a few moments and one of them brought us a fantastic goal.”

Was that goal the result the by-product of his tactical approach or was it down to individual excellence?

“It’s not the first time we’ve done it all season, is it?” Cronin queried. “Dylan Barnett’s cracking goal was brilliant build-up play against Athlone…Shels goal (too, Kavanagh again). But we’ve had play like that that hasn’t ended in goals. That’s the main focus of what we’ve been trying to do this year; pass and move the ball. It’s not always effective but that’s something we have to work out and it helps having a consistent goalscorer which we haven’t had. That goal – I know you have to ask the question, but I think you knew the answer; that was no fluke on the night, it was by design and what we’ve done all year. It was just delightful that it came in such a pressured environment and the players can produce under those circumstances.”

UCD now stand in Bray’s way. After a 0-0 stalemate, Bray spanked the Students 4-0 at home before crashing to a 4-3 defeat in Belfield thanks to a very late treble from Gary Shaw so you wouldn’t envy the bookmakers trying to pick a winner.

“Funnily enough going into the play-offs, we’d beaten all the teams, been beaten by all the teams and drew with them all. It’s unpredictable. UCD have good players; a couple of Ireland U-21 internationals which we do ourselves. Hopefully it’ll be a good game of football but obviously there’s a lot at stake because whoever wins goes through to have a crack at promotion. It’ll be unpredictable; you can’t guess (what’s going to happen). I’m sure both teams will be hoping that neither team score four goals against them! Andy (Myler) has a good squad of players there; there’s really good young players there…I think it’s evident that this year they have a couple of those again, so it’ll be a difficult game.”

There will be a lot of off-field talk between now and kick-off but Cronin will be paying no attention to it.

“That’s all I can focus on (on-field activities). I’ve a duty to the players, I’ve a duty to the staff and I’ve a duty to the supporters to have 100 per cent focus on the manager on what our goal is and our goal is to try and win the next game to get into that final game for promotion. Getting side-tracked by something else that’s going on is not my job. My job is to manage the situation from a football point of view. I’ve no other comments to make on what’s happening at the moment.”