Cronin calls on Bray Wanderers fans to hit the road and help the Seagulls soar in Sunday’s showdown with Galway United

Sunday could prove to be Gary Cronin’s last match in charge of Bray Wanderers. His contract expires at the end of the season but the one and only thing occupying his mind right now is ensuring that his Bray Wanderers side leave Eamonn Deacy Park victorious on Sunday.

Galway broke Seagull hearts in 2020 by firstly essentially denying them the First Division title and subsequently eliminating them from the play-offs.

In a predictably tight affair at the Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday evening, both sides failed to land a jab on each other, but someone is guaranteed to be knocked out by Sunday night and Cronin is going to do all he can to ensure his side are not the bridesmaid once again.

“We knew we were always going to have a real chance. If you look at the head-to-heads with Galway over the last two years, there’s only been a goal in it or 0-0 draws… there wasn’t a huge amount of clear-cut chances in the game. I thought overall, we put in a really good and strong performance. On another night, we might have created something a little bit better, but it was always going to just be the bounce of a ball in this. We’ve no fear going down to Galway. We’ve been down there a good few times over the last number of years and we’ve come away with something so hopefully we come away with something big on Sunday, but we’ll have a fight.”

Cronin is surprised by the cocksure talk that Galway will prevail over the course of the two legs. Bray endured a difficult third series of games, but they also went unbeaten throughout an entire series too.

“Galway are a really, really strong side. They’re full-time and it’s really come to the fore in the second half of the season; you can really see it. They’ve won a lot of games, they’ve been difficult to beat, difficult to score against and that proved to be the case two weeks ago when we were down there. We could have easily won it 0-1, they could have nicked it 1-0 but they’re a really strong outfit. It’s not going to be handed to us and likewise, the perception of a lot of Galway supporters is that it’s a foregone conclusion but it’s not going to be handed to them either.

“If they end up going through, they’ll have worked to the bone to get it and I expect the same if we go through.”

Bray’s nemesis this season has been scoring. Sunday will only be a success if they shake that monkey off their back and rattle the Galway net and Cronin hopes his side will shake off their goal shyness to reward their loyal fans.

“We’ll try our best to do that (create more). We’re trying to stick to our guns and the way that we like to try and play the game – (but) it has to turn into results. It’s evident throughout the season that we didn’t score enough goals. When it matters now on Sunday, hopefully we end up putting the ball in the back of the net. This league hasn’t been easy. There’s a lot of full-time teams and a lot of strong teams in it. We’ve gave as good as we got, and I know some of the results in the past have been disappointing but we’re not looking back; we’re just looking forward to Sunday and it’s 0-0 – it’s half-time now and we’re in a cup final on Sunday. We’ll do everything we can to try and win it.

“I know some people aren’t in the position yet to go travel and that’s fine but to those that are comfortable doing it, we’d really, really love to see them down in Eamonn Deacy Park and we promise there’ll be a great battle and a good showing and hopefully we get through. The more the merrier because we’re going to have the kitchen sink thrown (at us), we know what to expect on Sunday. They’ll have a massive support behind them, but we can deal with that; we haven’t been that bad away from home…it doesn’t faze us at all going down there to try and win the game. It’ll be a hell of a game.”