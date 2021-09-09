Cracking pairings lined up in Junior hurling championship semi-finals

Aughrim's Robert Lambert and John Toomey rise for this ball during their game against Arklow Rocks in the Junior hurling championship.

The semi-final dates and pairings of the Junior ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ hurling championships have been announced with games taking place next Tuesday and Wednesday (September 14 and 15).

St Patrick’s will face Avondale and Western Gaels will take on Bray Emmets in the Junior ‘A’ semi-finals next Tuesday with the winners progressing to the ‘A’ final and the losers making up the Junior ‘B’ finalists.

Both games take place in Ballinakill and get underway at 7.30pm. There will be very little time to enjoy the victories or dwell on the defeats with all three finals scheduled for Saturday, September 18, in the county Grounds in Aughrim.

The Junior ‘C’ semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, September 15, also in Ballinakill, and will see Aughrim and Knockananna do battle while Kiltegan and Éire Óg will meet in the second game, both at 7.30pm with the winners facing off in the ‘C’ final.

For county finals day, the Junior ‘C’ final will get underway at 1pm, the ‘B’ at 3pm and the ‘A’ at 5pm. However, should this Sunday’s Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final between Bray Emmets and Glenealy end in a draw, the knock-on effect of that would see that the Junior ‘C’ final would be pushed out to Monday, September 17 and would see the Junior ‘B’ decider start at 1pm, the ‘A’ at 3pm and the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final replay get underway at 5pm.