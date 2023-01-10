Courage and class see Coláiste Bhríde through to Leinster Colleges ‘A’ semi-final

The Colaiste Bhríde Senior camogie team who qualified to play Loreto Secondary School of Kilkenny in the Leinster 'A' semi-final.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew 1-10

St Mary’s New Ross 1-4

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew’s Senior camogie team qualified for the Leinster Colleges ‘A’ semi-final following a hard-fought victory over St Mary’s of New Ross in Shillelagh on Thursday afternoon.

While certainly not a day for snazzy, on-top-of-the-ground hurling, both sides served up an entertaining struggle nevertheless, with the hunger and desire of the Carnew students helping them to a 1-10 to 1-4 win that was very much in the balance until three late points quashed a St Mary’s revival.

With Sarah Doyle carrying an illness into the game and with St Mary’s full-back Brídín Quigley turning in a superb performance on the Craanford tormentor, Coláiste Bhríde’s flow of scores was not as steady as it might have been.

But this game was won in the trenches, without a doubt, with the likes of Melissa Doran, Aoife Kinsella, Karen Tomkins, Laci Jane Shannon, Roisin Byrne, Ciara Wafer and the fearless Sadhbh Buttle all helping to gouge out this win on a heavy pitch and in bitterly cold conditions.

Things were looking very healthy at the break when Coláiste Bhríde had opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead when playing against the stiff breeze, but it appeared that the team without that wind advantage would rise to the challenge because St Mary’s started the second half very brightly and had reduced the gap to 1-4 to 0-3 after just three minutes through Eimear Keogh and Ciaradh Connolly.

An early goal from Shauna O’Shea settled Coláiste Bhríde, with the ball forced over the line after a goalmouth scramble.

A pointed free from Sarah Doyle left it 1-1 to 0-0 after three with the full-forward having to work incredibly hard to get even a sniff of a chance thanks to the efforts of Brídín Quigley.

With Sadhbh Buttle operating out around the middle and bringing her tigerish qualities to the fray, Coláiste Bhríde were creating far more chances that their New Ross opponents, but they weren’t taking the majority, with several balls dropped short to Rachel Walsh in the St Mary’s goal.

Points from Buttle and Hannah Doyle made it 1-3 to 0-0 but Kate Butler, Melissa Doran, Anna Tomkins and Aoife Kinsella had to be alert and sharp at the back when required.

St Mary’s would enjoy something of a purple patch in the second quarter getting off the mark through Ciaradh Connolly but Kate Butler would stand tall in the Coláiste Bhríde goal and repel the New Ross invaders on several occasions.

A Sarah Doyle free made it 1-4 to 0-1 at the break with Coláiste Bhríde having the wind at their backs for the second half.

That bright start for St Mary’s was answered by a Laci Jane Shannon peach after five and when Sarah Doyle rifled over having finally found some space the lead was out to 1-6 to 0-3.

But St Mary’s were coming and but for some super defensive work from Melissa Doran and her comrades, the New Ross students might well have taken the lead by the end of the third quarter.

Sadhbh Buttle relieved the pressure with a fine score, but the Carnew students hit four wides on the trot which threatened to be a costly spell when Ciaradh Connolly fired home past Kate Butler to leave just three between the sides with 27 gone.

But Coláiste Bhríde rallied. Tasty work from substitute Áine D’Arcy allowed Sarah Doyle fire over and then Sadhbh Buttle capped a great performance with two quick-fire points to kill off the St Mary’s challenge and secure a semi-final berth against Kilkenny’s Loreto Secondary School in Dicksboro GAA Club on Tuesday next, January 10.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Kate Butler; Melissa Doran, Anna Tomkins, Aoife Kinsella; Eimear Breslin McDonald, Karen Tomkins (capt.), Hannah Redmond; Laci Jane Shannon (0-1), Roisin Byrne; Sadhbh Buttle (0-4), Ciara Wafer, Hannah Doyle (0-1); Eimear Byrne, Sarah Doyle (0-4. 2f), Shauna O’Shea (1-0). Subs: Áine D’Arcy for E Byrne, Tara Doran for E Breslin, Aoife Molloy for S O’Shea, Aine Sharry for H Redmond.

St Mary’s New Ross: Rachel Walsh; Roisin Gill, Brídín Quigley, Eimear Porter; Ella Furlong, Ellen Gill, Eilis Roch; Kate Flood, Grace Glennon; Seana Davis, Mai Dempsey, Ciaradh Connolly; Eimear Kehoe, Ava Dunphy, Grainne O’Neill.

Referee: Gerry Corbett