Coughlan Cup off to a flying start

The St. Cronan's side who took part in the Coughlan Cup in Bray Emmets GAA Club.

Coughlan Cup

Day one of the Allianz Coughlan Cup started with a bang in Bray Emmets on March 2. The competition for fifth and sixth class boys from Northeast Wicklow was very well subscribed with 29 teams taking part, representing 17 different schools.

The boys certainly made the most of the opportunity to practise their skills with some fine teamwork and point taking on show on the day.

Sincere thanks as always to Bray Emmets for hosting the event and to Dave Barry for setting up the pitches. Referees Jonah, Leo, Ted, Donncha, Ella and Amelie were also a fantastic help in the smooth running of the day.

We now look forward to day two of the competition which takes place on March 16 at the same venue.

Participating teams: Kilmacanogue (2), St. Joseph’s, Glenealy, St. Brigid’s, Greystones (2), St. Laurences, Greystones (2), Greystones ETNS (3), St. Cronan’s, Bray (2), Ravenswell, Kilcoole, St. Fergals (2), St. Peters, Newtown (2), Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath (2), Holy Rosary, Ashford (2), Gaelscoil Cill Mhantáin (2), Roundwood, St. Kevins (2).

Indoor Football Blitz

A great day was had by those in attendance in Aughrim on March 2 at the first and second class girls indoor football blitz.

Schools in attendance included Ballycoog/Annacurra, Coolafancy, Nuns Cross, Laragh, Aughrim, Kilcommon and St. Saviours.

Indoor Hurling/Camogie

On Thursday, February 23, there was a great day of indoor hurling/camogie for first and second classes in An Tóchar GAA hall in Roundwood.

Six teams participated from two different schools: St. Fergal’s and Holy Rosary.

A big thanks to all teachers who brought teams and to GDA Conor Daly who was there on the day to help out.

Indoor Football

There was a great day of indoor football held in Aughrim on Thursday, February 23.

Schools represented included Laragh, Rathdrum, Aughrim, St. Saviours, Coolafancy, Kilcommon, Ballycoog/Annacurra, Crossbridge, Nuns Cross.

Well done to all involved in organising the day and a particular word of thanks to the Young Whistlers who did a fine job officiating.

Girls Football

There were some super skills on show in Baltinglass on Thursday, February 23, by the fifth and sixth class girls who took part in a football blitz.

The sun shone and all had a great day. Well done to all involved in organising such a successful event.

Skills Challenge

The annual Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin Skills competition will take place in regional venues on the week beginning March 13.

Skills Competition – Monday, March 13, in Bray Emmets.

West Skills Competition – Tuesday, March 14, in Blessington.

South Skills Competition – Wednesday, March 15, in Ballinakill.

Football and Hurling Skills Test at 11am.

Girls football and camogie skills test at 12.30pm.

County final in Ballinakill – Wednesday, March 22.

Please note – any teachers in attendance will be required to assist in the marking of tests.

Schools are asked to fill out a Google form to enrol players in the skills test competition.

This form must be filled by Thursday, March 9.

This helps the GDAs ensure the smooth running of events as it provides them with key details in terms of names, numbers, etc. in advance.

Please take particular notice of the age restriction regarding this event.

Note that the age limit has changed and is now the same for all schools regardless of enrolment numbers.

Participants must be born on or after January 1, 2011.

Each school is permitted to send two representatives per code to compete in Gaelic football (boys), Gaelic football (girls), hurling and camogie.

Each pupil will only be permitted to compete in one code.

If a child has represented Wicklow in Croke Park previously in any code they cannot take part at any level of the skills test again e.g., regional skills day, etc.

The top two pupils in each code from each area will be invited to compete in the county skill tests scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, in Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence, Ballinakill.

The top performing pupils in the county skills tests will have the opportunity to represent their school and county during the half-time of selected All Ireland Series games during the summer.

It is encouraged that each school hosts their own internal tests to aid selection of their representatives before forwarding them to the regional skill tests. Best of luck to all involved!

Rounders

A rounders coaching course will take place on Monday, April 24, in Kilcoole Primary School (St Brigid’s Building) from 12 to 3 p.m.

It will be run by retired teacher, Michael Dowling, from Laois, who established rounders as a firm favourite on the Cumann na mBunscol calendar of events in County Laois.

He has very kindly offered to provide this coaching course to teachers free of charge.

This course will cover the basic rules of the game, how to set up the pitch and give valuable coaching tips.

It should inform the teaching and learning of PE within your schools as well as providing an opportunity for like-minded teachers to get together in the hope of creating our own mini rounders blitzes between schools.

It is envisaged that these would happen in the summer months of May/June and would be non-competitive in nature with the emphasis on having fun and embracing the core skills of the game.

North/East Wicklow

Girls’ Wicklow Times Shield Day 1: Day one of the Allianz sponsored Cumann na mBunscol Wicklow Times Shield for girls’ football takes place on Thursday, March 9, in Bray Emmets GAA Grounds at 11.45am.

This is a nine-a-side tournament, no age limit, goalkeeper, with three points awarded for a score over the bar and one point awarded into the net (the emphasis on point scoring).

Please let Ronan Keddy, Oifigeach Peil na gCailíní Cumann na mBunscol, know via WhatsApp (086 3021594) no later than Tuesday, March 7, if your school will be in attendance and, if so, how many teams you will be sending.

The results from day one will be used to grade and assign teams to a particular division for day two of the competition which will take place on Thursday, March 30.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to the winners and runners up of each division on day two of the competition.

Finally, Cumann na mBunscol relies on the generosity of GAA clubs to host events.

We ask all schools to remind students to be respectful of facilities during a blitz e.g use of bathrooms, taking rubbish with them etc.

Boys’ Football Allianz Coughlan Cup Day 2: March 23 at 11.45am in Bray Emmets. Eleven-a-side. This is a competitive competition. Full rules apply.

Girls’ Wicklow Times Shield Day 2: March 30 at 11.45 a.m. in Bray Emmets – nine-a-side. This is a competitive competition. Full rules.

South Wicklow

Third and fourth class girls football – March 9 in Ballinakill.

This is an outdoor blitz and will take place in Ballinakill. Please register teams by 2 p.m. on Monday.

Third and fourth class boys football, March 23, at 10.30 a.m. in Ballinakill - nine-a-side.



West Wicklow

March 2 - Third/fourth class boys in Hollywood at 11am.

March 14 - INTO skills challenge for boys and girls in Blessington at 11am.

Winners go to finals day on March 20 in Ballinakill at 11am.

March 23 - Fifth/sixth class boys in Dunlavin at 11am.

April 20 - Third/fouth class girls in Baltinglass at 11am.

April 27 - Fifth/sixth class mixed (small schools) in Stratford at 11am.

May 4 - Fifth/sixth class boys in Blessington at 11am.

May 25 - fifth/sixth class girls in Dunlavin at 11am.

June 15 - first/second class mixed in Baltinglass at 11am.

Please send results, reports or photos to pro.cnmb.wicklow@gaa.ie, follow them on twitter @cnmbwicklow.

Keep up to date with all Allianz Cumann na mBunscol news in Wicklow on our website www.cnmbwicklow.ie.