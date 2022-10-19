Corrigan goal the difference as Éire Óg under-15s topple Michael Dwyers

Éire Óg Greystones 3-10

Michael Dwyers 2-11

(After extra-time)

A late Nathan Corrigan goal in extra-time was the difference in the under-15 ‘D’ final in Ashford on Sunday evening.

Both Éire Óg Greystones and Michael Dwyers produced some fantastic football in what were atrocious conditions for a game of football.

It was Éire Óg who managed to handle the conditions better in the opening minutes of the final.

They’re opening score of the game was a minor from the boot of centre-forward Conor Keogh. Moments later full-forward Matt Smullen grabbed a high ball out of the clouds and with little or no room he managed to drive the ball into the top corner of the net.

The Greystones men kept the pressure on the opposition, and this resulted two more points from Keogh again alongside an effort from Nathan Corrigan.

This deficit didn’t affect Dwyers as they burst forward through Liam McRae who pointed and goaled to narrow the gap 20 minutes into the half.

The north Wicklow side’s half-forward line was causing serious damage from the start, and this kept happening throughout the game with Conor Keogh extending the gap before Jamie Coyle’s effort meant that all the half-forward had scored before the end of the half. Éire Óg went in four points up at the break after using the breeze expertly.

The opening part of the second half was the Jack Whelan show as he fired over three frees along with one from Cathal Moore in between a goal down the other end from Cnor Keogh who unleashed a half volley that flew into the corner of the net.

Scores were flying in as both sides were managing the conditions expertly. Coyle extended his sides lead along with an effort from midfielder and man of the match Cillian Brady.

Another Whelan free meant the west Wicklow side were slowly making their way back into this tie with his teammates Dylan O’Keeffe and Ultan O’Leary narrowing the gap to two points.

Greystones put a goal between the sides with minutes to go with a placed ball from Keogh.

With a goal needed it was midfielder Eoghan Hanley who stepped up by sliding the ball into the net when it looked like he had no room to even swing a boot. This effort sent the game to extra-time.

The opening period of extra-time was a free-taking competition as Keogh added one to his tally, before his counterpart Whelan added two as his side took a one-point lead into the break.

With both teams tiring, scores were hard to come by in the second period of extra-time. This was until Corrigan broke through the Dwyers defence before firing an effort worthy of winning any final into the top corner.

The last two scores of the game came from the aforementioned O’Keeffe who narrowed the gap to the minimum before Keogh slotted the insurance score for Greystones to entail his side would come out victorious in this final.

Éire Óg: Sean Lehane; Conor O’Sullivan, Cian Donnelly, Patrick O’Boyle; Fiachra Browne, Callum Clarke Twomey; Cillian Brady (0-1), Kraig Neiland; Nathan Corrigan (1-1), Conor Keogh (2-6, 4f), Jamie Coyle (0-2); Conor Hawkins, Matt Smullen (1-0), Ruarí Shaw. Subs: Aaron Doherty for R Shaw, Donagh Mellett for C Hawkins, Dean Barry for C O’Sullivan.

Michael Dwyers: Jack Peter Nolan; Ryan Barry, Fionn O’Neill, Billy Young; Sean Page, Richard Hathaway, Taylor Fagan; Eoghan Hanley (1-0), Liam McRae (1-1); Dylan O’Keeffe (0-2), Jack Whelan (0-6), Sean Byrne; Sean Nolan, Cathal Moore (0-1, f), Sam Walsh. Subs: Conor O’Toole for T Fagan, Ultan O’Leary (0-1) for S Walsh, Cathal Malin for F O’Neill.

Referee: Peader De Hora