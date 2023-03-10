Corden Cup final venue change as weather takes toll on Wicklow sports fixtures

The Corden Cup final between the Wicklow U20 footballers and Wexford will now take place in Echelon Park Aughrim tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm, and not Baltinglass as originally fixed, due to bad weather.

The bad weather has taken its toll on some sporting fixtures around the county of Wicklow this weekend.

The Wicklow Under-20 footballers will now face Wexford in Echelon Park Aughrim for the eagerly awaited Corden Cup final at 2pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two of the three SFL Division 1 games scheduled for this evening, Blessington v. AGB and Baltinglass v. Éire Óg Greystones have fallen while the Division 1A meeting between An Tóchar and Newtown has also been postponed.

Read More

The only Division 1 game surviving this evening is Rathnew and Bray Emmets in Rathnew at 8pm.

The remaining Wicklow GAA fixtures schedule for weekend is good to go as of now but that may change depending on what transpires weather-wise tonight (Friday).

All adult soccer games fixed for this weekend have been cancelled with the WDFL saying, “due to inclement weather forecast for the coming weekend, the WDFL has decided to initiate a blanket call off with the safety of all stakeholders at the forefront of the decision.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division meeting of Bray Wanderers and Longford Town is going ahead at the Carlisle Grounds this evening at 7.45pm.

Not so fortunate are the Leinster Senior League games involving Arklow Town and Enniskerry YC.

The WDSL have not cancelled all their underage games but there are cancellations of many fixtures with more likely depending on the weather conditions over the weekend.